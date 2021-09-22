A Superior Court of Guam grand jury has handed down an indictment against Nicholas Wayne Moore on two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The indictment was issued Tuesday.

Moore stands accused of having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017, according to the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

Moore is out on $1 million bail in a separate murder case.

Moore, 23, and Troy Ryan Damian, 32, were indicted in July in a case that alleges Michael Castro was murdered.

Castro, 27, father to a little girl, disappeared in October 2020.

The prosecution has alleged Castro was killed and his body was placed in a drum.

Castro's vehicle was found in a locked compound owned by an environmental cleanup business managed by Moore's father, according to court records.

