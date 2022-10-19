Moore looked ‘very surprised’ after 2020 shooting, says victim

The victim who allegedly was shot by Nicholas Moore testified that Moore looked surprised after the shooting.

In the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday afternoon, victim Brian Mendiola took the stand in Moore's trial related to a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights that occurred Oct. 15, 2020.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown was the only attorney to question Mendiola on Tuesday. Moore's defense counsel is scheduled to cross-examine Mendiola when the prosecution's direct examination wraps up later this week or next week.

In his series of initial questions, Brown asked Mendiola about how he knew Moore.

"He stopped by my house to look at some things that I had for sale, a set of golf clubs," Mendiola said of his first time meeting Moore.

Two or three weeks later, Mendiola said, he encountered Moore again when he "got shot."

According to Mendiola's testimony, prior to being shot, his friend Kurtis Garrido had come to Mendiola's Agana Heights home looking "unsettled."

Brown attempted several times to ask Mendiola why Garrido was unsettled, but Moore's defense team objected on the grounds Garrido's statements to Mendiola would be hearsay.

While Mendiola did not reply, court documents, however, allege Moore threatened Garrido with a gun at the Agana Heights gym during a drug deal.

Mendiola eventually went on to say Garrido was driving away from Mendiola's home when Moore drove his black Ford F-150 pickup up and down the street yelling Kurtis' name. As Garrido and Mendiola approached the car, Mendiola testified, he heard a gunshot.

"I was approximately 20 feet away, ... as I approached and heard a gunshot and after that felt a slight tap in my leg then put my hand on my leg and saw that it was red," Mendiola recalled, before saying the shot came from Moore's vehicle.

Mendiola said he could not remember who shot the gun or if anyone else was in the car. He testified that he saw Moore's face, however, which he said looked "very surprised."

"Like, (Moore) couldn't believe that had happened. Almost a face of fright and they immediately beelined off," Mendiola said.

The shooting victim said that immediately after being injured, he felt "enraged."

Moore's charges related to the shooting include terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

He also is being charged in connection to the death of Michael Castro - which occurred about two weeks after the Agana Heights shooting - and having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16.