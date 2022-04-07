Two men charged in connection to a 2020 drive-by shooting in Agana Heights that sent one man to the hospital denied the allegations filed against them in the Superior Court of Guam.

Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, and Eric Benjamin Salone, 27, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing along with illegal weapons possession charges before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Thursday.

Both waived their rights to a speedy trial.

The case was assigned to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Moore, who is charged separately for murder in connection to the death of Michael Jose Castro, appeared in court with his attorney David Lujan. He declined to comment following the arraignment hearing.

Salone, a U.S. Navy sailor who was accused of being Moore’s accomplice, appeared virtually from his defense attorney Randall Cunliffe’s office in Hagåtña.

Both remain out of prison.

According to the Joint Region Marianas, the Navy is aware of the allegations against Salone and has fully cooperated with investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) and the Guam Police Department.

“We take the allegations against this service member seriously, and do not condone any action that violates civilian or military law,” said Catherine Cruz Norton JRM Deputy Public Affairs Officer. “The alleged actions of the accused service member are incompatible with the Navy’s ethos and core values. However, the service member will be afforded due process rights, and remains innocent until proven guilty.”

The military declined comment when asked if Salone was placed on any type of leave from his job and how long he has been stationed in Guam.

“For the sake of privacy and due process, we are not able to release this information pending the outcome of the investigation,” she said.

A superseding indictment was handed down by a grand jury against the pair on March 24. It was only recent that Salone was arrested and charged.

Investigators said Salone induced and aided Moore in the shooting, court documents state.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting, because the man had stolen money from Moore, documents state.