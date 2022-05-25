One of the men accused in a 2020 drive-by shooting in Agana Heights that sent another man to the hospital is ready to fight his case in the Superior Court of Guam.

Defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, appeared before Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Defense attorney David Lujan told the court they will be ready for trial set to begin with jury selection on June 15.

Moore remains free from prison. He along with co-actor and Navy sailor Eric Benjamin Salone, 27, are being tried separately in connection to the shooting.

Both have since pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing, along with illegal weapons possession charges.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting, because the man had stolen money from Moore, court documents state.

Moore is charged in two other cases, including the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro, and allegedly having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017.