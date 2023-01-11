Moore seeks mistrial due to delays

After a two-month break, the trial for Nicholas Moore – accused in this case of shooting a man in Agana Heights in 2020 – was set to resume Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam. However, it did not go forward.

There was a combination of reasons the trial could not continue. One of which was Moore's defense team filing a motion to dismiss the case due to the length of time that has passed since trial began.

"After all this time, it wouldn't be right to expect jurors to make an intelligent, informed decision. Most people probably have trouble remembering what happened," one of Moore's attorneys, Michael Phillips, told The Guam Daily Post. Phillips said the trial has gone on for six months, when it was expected to last three to four weeks.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of Phillips' main concerns, he said, was in placing the burden on the defense to make sure the jury understood all the evidence introduced.

"That's never supposed to be the case," Phillips said. "The burden is on the government."

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown, despite intending to oppose Moore's motion for a mistrial, said he hopes to resolve the case.

"In the meantime, we'll see if we can resolve the case through negotiations. Only because there are some juror requests," Brown said. "The scenario I would like to avoid is a whole new trial."

Phillips responded that, if the case were dismissed, it would be up to the Office of the Attorney General to bring the case back for another trial.

The parties are scheduled to argue on the motion Friday.

Judge steps in to 'manage' trial

Another reason Moore's trial did not resume Tuesday morning was because the judge presiding over the case, Alberto Tolentino, was absent due to medical issues.

Instead, Judge Arthur Barcinas was present and made it clear he was "managing" the trial rather than taking over for Tolentino.

"I'm stepping in to kind of manage of couple of these things," Barcinas told the jurors, who were eventually asked to return later this month, either Jan. 23 or 24.

"We expect to hear more from him after he's had his complete medical check done for him," Barcinas said of Judge Tolentino. "And then he'll let us know whether he's going to move forward with the trial or not."

Moore was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a weapon after being accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on the night of Oct. 15, 2020.

Moore also is being charged in connection to the death of Michael Castro - which occurred about two weeks after the Agana Heights shooting - and having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16.