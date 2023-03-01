Moore set for 2 trials this year

Nicholas Moore is expected to be on trial twice this year for cases connected to the death of Michael Castro and a shooting in Agana Heights.

About a month after a mistrial was declared in Moore's shooting case, he appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon, who held a hearing to set trial dates for two of Moore's criminal charges.

The first case discussed was the more serious of Moore's charges, stemming from the suspected murder of Castro in October 2020.

Cenzon was looking at starting trial in July. However, one of Moore's attorneys, William Gavras, requested an October date because "there's an awful lot of discovery."

Cenzon responded that she would consider the request for October, but she "wished to bring it in July or August."

The judge asked Gavras about the defense's preparation, considering Moore was charged in 2021.

"Considering we have retained an expert (witness), ... we don't feel like our expert has time to get ready," Gavras said, adding that the other cases have affected the preparation.

Before calling the shooting case, Cenzon once again said she'd consider setting trial for October, but might instead schedule it for August or September.

"I don't want to get too close to the end of the year because, again, it is a 2021 case, but I'll consider the request," said Cenzon.

For Moore's charges connected to an October 2020 shooting in Agana Heights, Gavras asked for trial to begin "in late April or early May."

Cenzon, who was assigned to the case while the previous judge, Alberto Tolentino, is absent because of medical issues, said she would look at dates in April.

According to Post files, Moore was on trial in the Agana Heights shooting case for about six months before a mistrial was declared by Judge Arthur Barcinas, in part because of Tolentino's absence, but also because of the amount of time that had passed.

Release motion

After discussing the scheduling of the two trials, Cenzon also entertained a motion filed by another of Moore's attorneys, Michael Phillips, who asked that his client be released from confinement at the Guam Department of Corrections facility.

With prosecutor Basil O'Mallan of the Guam Office of the Attorney General of Guam not having provided a response to the motion, Cenzon decided to give him more time to respond.

Phillips, however, was allowed the opportunity to give a short argument in favor of Moore's release, as he gave reasons not originally stated in his motion.

The reasons included Moore sharing a cell with five other detainees, and his "unblemished" record while on pretrial release for a year before violating several times.

Phillips added that if Moore's release is denied, he may consider asserting his client's right to speedy trial.

In the past, Tolentino denied Moore's release due to Moore not being able to have two third-party custodians supervise him at all times.