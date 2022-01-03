Trial for a man accused of having an intimate relationship with a teenager could be delayed.

Defendant Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, has multiple criminal cases filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam, to include allegations of murder.

He was set to go to trial in the sexual misconduct case on June 1, 2022.

During a hearing held before Judge Alberto Tolentino last Tuesday, defense attorney Michael Phillips asked to delay the trial date due to his availability.

The court will schedule a new date.

Moore has pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He stands accused of having sexual relations with a minor who was under 16 around December 2016 and January 2017, prosecutors alleged.

Moore along with Troy Ryan Damian, 32, were also indicted in July in the disappearance and alleged murder of Michael Castro.

Castro, 27, father to a little girl, disappeared in October 2020. His remains were located in a remote area in Yigo about a year later.