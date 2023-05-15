Moore starts 2nd trial for 2020 shooting

The second trial for Nicholas Moore's aggravated assault charges stemming from a 2020 shooting in Agana Heights will begin jury selection Monday.

Moore is set to begin trial Monday, four months after the first was declared a mistrial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Moore will face charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegally possessing a weapon after he was accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on Oct. 15, 2020.

According to court documents, Moore drove a black Ford F-150 pickup to the Agana Heights basketball court and his passenger shot a man in the knee. The man was taken to Naval Hospital Guam with a gunshot wound.

In April 2021, the person shot in Agana Heights initially identified Moore as the shooter, but later told police he wasn't sure. The victim reportedly told police he believes another man was the intended target in the shooting because the man had stolen money from Moore.

Court documents state the other man admitted to authorities he had stolen money from Moore, adding Moore confronted him at the gym prior to the shooting. He also told officers that another man, who was confirmed to be a source of information to authorities, was in the passenger seat of the Ford F-150.

Mistrial

Moore's first trial began in July 2022 and went on until the end of the year, filled with lengthy delays throughout.

One of the delays was a two-month break for jurors, who were scheduled to return in January. However, Judge Alberto Tolentino didn't make it back to the courtroom after dealing with medical issues.

With the extensive break and it being unclear when Tolentino was going to return, Moore's defense counsel requested a mistrial from Judge Arthur Barcinas. Barcinas granted the mistrial later in January, according to Post files.

Since Tolentino began his absence at the start of the year, he hasn't heard any cases. He's set to make his return to the bench to be the presiding judge in Moore's second trial, Judiciary of Guam spokesperson Sarah Elmore Hernandez confirmed Friday with The Guam Daily Post.

Once jury selection is completed, the trial will start with opening statements from attorneys.

Representing Moore will be three attorneys — David Lujan, Michael Phillips and William Gavras — while the prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General will be Basil O'Mallan.

Moore remains confined at the Department of Corrections.