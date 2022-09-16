An attorney representing Nicholas Moore in his trial related to a shooting in Agana Heights called a witness' testimony "nothing but 'BS.'"

After a weeklong pause in Moore's trial, which started nearly a month ago, defense attorney David Lujan continued his lengthy questioning of Eric Benjamin Salone, a Navy sailor who pleaded guilty to being with Moore during a drive-by shooting Oct. 15, 2020, in Agana Heights.

Thursday afternoon in the Superior Court of Guam, Lujan asked Salone once again about his drug use. The witness previously testified he used pills such as Percocet to self-medicate for pain he's endured throughout the years.

In Lujan's line of questioning about Salone's self-medication, he asked Salone "if it was fun to join the military," before Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan objected.

"Your Honor, I'm not sure exactly what the relevance of this line of questioning," Olan said to Judge Alberto Tolentino.

"This thing about needing pills is nothing but 'BS,'" Lujan said before Tolentino could reply.

"I feel like we've already gone down this path multiple times, Your Honor," Olan added.

"I'm impeaching this witness," Lujan countered, which was followed by a response from Tolentino.

"I think you had impeached him with the same information earlier on, Mr. Lujan," Tolentino said.

Lujan then asked Salone if he had obtained pills from the military, to which Salone replied he received only Motrin, an over-the-counter painkiller.

Interview

As part of his attempts to further impeach Salone, Lujan asked questions about the Navy sailor being a dealer of multiple drugs, despite Salone testifying he had sold only marijuana.

To prove his point, Lujan played a video of Salone being interviewed by a federal agent that was recorded last year, and in which the agent asked multiple questions about Salone's drug use and drug dealing.

In particular, the agent said Salone did undercover buys with the authorities, but Lujan and Salone could not agree on who was dealing the drugs.

"The special agent had set up a drug dealer to sell me drugs, (so) when I went there they were watching me and observing me purchase," Salone said.

"In other words, they sent someone to you to buy drugs," Lujan replied.

"No sir, they literally told me they sent a dealer to sell me drugs," Salone answered.

"A dealer, or do you mean a buyer, a person who needs to buy drugs from you. Wouldn't you agree, sir?" asked Lujan, before Salone said authorities had watched him turn away people who wanted to buy marijuana from him.

Salone agreed to testify against Moore under terms of his plea agreement, which would ensure he serves his sentence under probation terms and not in prison.

Moore faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession in the shooting trial. He also is charged with the murder of Michael Castro and with having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16.