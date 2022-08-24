A witness was accused of bragging about being with Nicholas Moore the night of an alleged shooting in Agana Heights.

After explaining to a jury that he accompanied Moore during a drive-by shooting in Agana Heights, Eric Salone was questioned Tuesday in the Superior Court of Guam by Moore's attorney David Lujan.

Lujan asked Salone about a conversation he had with another witness who testified against Moore, Javier Mercado.

"Isn't it true you bragged to Javier that you had that .38 (caliber pistol) and that you shot it on the night of Oct. 15, 2020?" Lujan asked Salone.

"No, Sir," Salone replied.

Drugs

Prior to asking Salone about the night of the shooting, Lujan asked several questions about Salone's drug use.

Salone answered he used painkillers such as Percocet and Oxycodone to treat his depression.

"How many pills would you use on a daily basis ... to alleviate this pain that you suffered through?" Lujan asked.

"One to two," Salone stated, while also giving more detail on how much he spent on the drugs in a month and where he would buy them.

Lujan then once again asked Salone about the alleged bragging to Mercado.

"Were you stoned or were you on drugs that you don't remember bragging?" Lujan asked.

"I never bragged, Sir," Salone replied.

Then, before the court was released for a lunch break, Salone revealed he did speak with Mercado about the night of the shooting, however, he continued to deny bragging about the situation.

"How many times did you tell Javier about shooting someone?"

"I didn't tell him specifically about shooting someone," Salone said to Lujan before getting into more detail about the conversation.

"I didn't get into the specifics really at all, it was a very quick conversation, ... It was about how I thought Nick was an ice head and crazy and I told him (Mercado) about what he (Moore) did that night and how he was getting worse."

"I told him that Nick was trying to rob someone right in front of me."

Testimony

Salone testified Monday that he went with Moore to "pick up some pills" in Agana Heights before the trip escalated into a drive-by shooting, where Moore and Salone fired shots from a Ford F-150 toward men carrying what appeared to be machetes and metal pipes who were approaching the car.

Salone said he did not want to be there and attempted to convince Moore to go home, but Moore refused.

Salone's testimony against Moore came as a result of a plea deal Salone made with the government, which involved Salone pleading guilty to the charges and being given a sentence of probation if he cooperated with the government. Salone's case will also be dismissed.

Salone pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and possessing a firearm without a valid firearms ID.

Moore is currently on trial on charges of aggravated assault, terrorizing and illegal weapons possession, charges connected to the shooting.