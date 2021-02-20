Moratorium on some evictions, foreclosures to end March 1

The nearly yearlong protections against local evictions for renters or foreclosure action on property owners unable to keep up with their mortgage payments will be lifted under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

The moratorium on evictions and foreclosures will be lifted beginning March 1, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order issued Friday.

Commercial renters can be evicted for failure to pay rent, the governor's office stated.

For residential renters, evictions for failure to pay rent remain suspended, according to the governor's office. The eviction of residential renters for other issues, such as criminal activity or damage to property, will be permitted beginning on March 1, the governor's office stated.

Landlords and financial institutions must still follow all notices required under Guam law and as contained in any valid lease agreement before any eviction or foreclosure can take place, the governor's office stated.

The governor initially ordered the prohibition on evictions and foreclosures to last “for the duration of this public health emergency or any extension thereof.” On Friday, however, a change to that safety net commitment was made despite the continuation of Guam’s public health emergency status.

Though the governor recognized that many tenants have been unable to “stay current on their residential or commercial rental payments” during the COVID-19 pandemic, “it is both desirable and necessary” to resume these proceedings, Leon Guerrero wrote in an executive order signed Friday.

The governor encouraged landlords and tenants to enter into payment agreements to stave off eviction.

“Entering into voluntary repayment agreements without legal action will provide a means of satisfaction of debts without overburdening and overwhelming the Guam judicial system,” the governor advised in her order. “The parties should enter into such agreements in good faith, and any payments made … should be reasonable under the totality of circumstances, and consider the (tenants') ability to pay.”