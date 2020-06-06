Moratorium on tenant evictions to end June 30; relief bill draws mixed reactions

Home evictions remain suspended until June 30, with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's extension of the public health state of emergency declaration through that date.

"Any eviction or foreclosure action currently in process shall be tolled for the duration of this public health emergency period, or any extension thereof," the governor said in a May 28 executive order.

Tenants who are unable to pay their rent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, will be expected to pay their deferred rent once the state of emergency is over.

Para Todus Hit, a local organization, has been pushing for more than an eviction moratorium, and found an ally in Sen. Clynton Ridgell, who introduced a rent and mortgage relief bill.

"While we recognize that Bill 355 may be difficult to execute, we believe it is worth the effort. We hope that lending institutions will recognize the great need of Guam's working class, and be willing to negotiate with policy makers," Para Todus Hit told The Guam Daily Post.

Landlords are eligible for U.S. Small Business Administration aid via the CARES Act, and can even write off nonpayment of rent during the pandemic as a business loss on their 2020 tax filings, but tenants have no such options, the group said.

The Guam Bankers Association and the 500-member Guam Association of Realtors have serious concerns about the bill.

"The mortgage industry is regulated by the federal government and loans are sold on the secondary market," Clare Delgado, the current president of the Guam Association of Realtors, said, opposing Bill 355.

Landlords who have no mortgages may be adversely affected, she said, because rent may be waived but the landlord will still have other expenses to pay.

It will affect them more if their sole source of income is rent, she said.

"Expenses don’t go away, but their income will," Delgado said, adding that the bill doesn’t take commercial tenants and landlords into consideration.

"This proposed legislation while commendable, may have serious consequences if enacted," Delgado said.

The Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority also extended the suspension on power and water account disconnections to June 30, and offer payment plans for customers to settle their deferred bills over the course of a few months. Banks and credit unions also have offered loan payment deferrals.