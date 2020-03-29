In light of the ongoing COVID-19 threat that has led to lost work hours and jobs, the governor has ordered a moratorium on foreclosure and eviction proceedings.

Executive Order 2020-07 covers a number of issues related to housing, including price gouging and the Open Government Law.

The order states, “No eviction or foreclosure actions or proceedings involving real estate or property, whether rental or otherwise, may be initiated” until the public health emergency is over.

Many financial institutions have already notified their customers that they’re granting borrowers as much as three months in deferred payments. The executive order extends that relief to renters.

The order also pauses any current eviction or foreclosure processes. However, the order also states that the moratorium doesn’t relieve people of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments or other obligations.

It also instructs the Department of Revenue and Taxation to work with financial institutions to identify “any tools, means or methods that could provide relief from the threat of residential foreclosure.”

Price gouging

The Office of the Attorney General is already looking into a number of complaints of stores and businesses increasing prices for items that are in high demand during the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor’s executive order reiterates that price gouging is in effect until the public health emergency is lifted. The price cap includes services, dwelling rentals and personal protective equipment, and other items that are either in short supply or could be in short supply because of the ongoing crisis.

Open government

Following objections from the community, the governor provided some clarification to a previous executive order that suspended portions of the Open Government Law.

Executive Order 2020-07 includes a section that requires government boards and commissions to send notices of their meetings to the Office of the Attorney General, which will then post the announcements online.

The executive order doesn’t include a time frame as to how long that notice must be publicly posted before the meeting. Executive Order 2020-07 states that the notice to the AG’s office “shall be made in advance of the scheduled meeting so that there is reasonable time for the posting on the website to occur.”

Executive Order 2020-06 caught the attention of the Vigilance Committee, which is led by Michelle Armenta. The local organization, which aims to hold local officials accountable, is concerned that the executive order “allows intolerable mischief.”

The Open Government Law, among other things, requires government meetings to be announced to the public five days in advance to provide the public an opportunity to participate in the discussion on policies.

The governor, during a recent press conference, said the public should be notified and allowed to attend meetings, but noted the order to suspend some aspects of the law allows the government to act quickly.

"Believe me, up at Adelup and Homeland Security, there are times when we have to make quick decisions and we need to bring in more people from an agency to make that happen," the governor said during a press conference. "So I just want to make sure we are given that opportunity and not have to follow the five-day rule."

The Vigilance Committee acknowledges the elected officials’ difficulty in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. However, the committee notes, "draconian measures that abolish, even temporarily, the public's right to know what its government is doing cannot pass without the most strenuous objection."

The committee has requested "a copy of any and all public records, citing specific sections of the Organic Act of Guam, laws, and rules and regulations, which grant you, the Governor of Guam, the authority to suspend the Open Government Law in part or in whole."