Guam's small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which now also provides for improved timelines and spending flexibility.

There's still a little more than $130 billion left in PPP funding, according to Kenneth Q. Lujan, Guam branch manager for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Nearly 86% of Guam's small businesses have availed of not only the PPP but also the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loans, totaling $328.6 million since the COVID-19 crisis hit.

Last week's signing of the federal law improving the PPP benefits Guam small businesses by:

Increasing the time small businesses can use funds and receive forgiveness from 8 to 24 weeks

Reducing the requirement for loan proceeds to be used for payroll cost from 75% to 60%

Lujan said the changes will be in the next interim final rule change.

With the new law, small businesses who received a PPP loan will now have 24 weeks or up to Dec. 31, 2020, whichever is first, to use the funds.

"Borrowers who have already received PPP loans retain the option to use an eight-week covered period," SBA said.

Any funds not used during this "covered period" are not eligible for forgiveness and must be repaid.

Another key aspect is lowering the requirements that 75% of a borrower's loan proceeds must be used for payroll costs. That threshold is now 60%.

"If a borrower uses less than 60% of the loan amount for payroll costs during the forgiveness covered period, the borrower will continue to be eligible for partial loan forgiveness, subject to at least 60% of the loan forgiveness amount having been used for payroll costs," SBA said.

On Guam, 1,999 businesses were able to access $193.9 million of PPP money through June 6, under the second round of program funding.

Before the initial PPP ran out of funding, 508 Guam small businesses were able to access $102.4 million in forgivable loans.

As of June 6, there had also been 491 small businesses on Guam that gained access to $32.3 million in Economic Injury Disaster Loans, also from SBA.