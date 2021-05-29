More alleged ‘drug talk’ from jail under review

Defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero, 29, will have to wait at least another month to find out his fate in a federal drug case after the prosecutor told the court that she got her hands on nine new PayTel phone recordings from the Department of Corrections that seem suspicious.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro told District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday that the calls were captured just recently - between May 20 and May 24.

On Tuesday, Sambataro played seven recordings that allegedly showed how the defendant was trying to smuggle drugs into the Hagåtña Detention Facility earlier this month.

In those calls, references to methamphetamine were coded and "DVDs" was the term used for the drug, Sambataro contends.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola, on Friday, was set to cross-examine a prosecution witness, DEA task force officer Henry James, who is employed by the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, about the first set of phone recordings.

The chief judge postponed sentencing to allow the parties more time to review the latest phone calls.

“I could use more time. I’ve only been able to briefly review the calls,” said Sambataro.

“So you don’t even know if they are irrelevant. Because I don’t want to waste my time if they are innocent, if you will,” said Tydingco-Gatewood.

“I wouldn’t call them innocent. I think that ,with more time, task force officer James (can) review them more thoroughly,” Sambataro said.

“If there is no code language, then it’s just a waste of time,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“I agree and think Mr. Arriola should take more time to review it,” said Sambataro.

But, Arriola argued that the sentencing shouldn’t be delayed further.

“We are ready to proceed. We’ve been prepared to proceed,” Arriola said. “Just play the tapes. My client wants to be sentenced. He knows what his range is. … The court heard the last exhibit played recording him and his statement to the court. ‘Your Honor, I am sorry for what I’ve (done) 70 months, 80 months. I’m ready.’ And yes, Your Honor, he’s ready. He doesn’t need to be on Guam anymore. He needs to get off island and get his s--- done. He just told me that. Let’s go!”

The prosecutor argued that hearing the latest calls is important for sentencing.

“The government didn’t make these calls on May 24. The defendant did. Frankly, if he is engaging in drug talk while incarcerated at the Department of Corrections, while pending sentencing, that should be information that we all should yield to at sentencing. It would be time-appropriate to consider it. This is a serious matter,” said Sambataro. “It’s infuriating. It’s infuriating that he keeps doing this.”

“It’s infuriating if you interpret it that way,” Arriola said. “It depends on how the agent looks at it. He testified that a DVD is drugs. He said it could be drugs. I would like to examine him on how many DVDs my client has at DepCor. Your Honor, he has 15. All delivered within weeks of these phone calls.”

“Your Honor, the DVDs got delivered in April,” Sambataro said. “If you are going to actually, legitimately be receiving DVDs then why would he say oh, put one on the outside for the guy that was receiving it telling that it’s one and a half for him. Breaking DVDs in half as payment? Huh! They were talking about a G at $150,” Sambataro said.

Defense: 'Nothing about a drug'

“No (talks) of amounts, no G's, nothing about a drug. Absolutely no drug talks in these latest recordings,” Arriola said.

It was said in court that each of the calls was less than five minutes in length.

“It doesn’t change the range (for sentencing) but it might change her sentencing recommendation,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

“It’s exculpatory evidence, your honor. Take a minute to read it. It’s irrelevant,” Arriola said. “It’s all about a barbecue and delivering meat to a family barbecue.”

“I will give the officer enough time to decode if there is a code,” Tydingco-Gatewood said. “If any other tapes come up, then give it to Mr. Arriola as soon as possible. Tell your client, Mr. Arriola, I’m sure you are advising him of what not to say.”

Guerrero is scheduled back in court June 25.

He has pleaded guilty to his part in a drug operation being conducted out of a LeoPalace Resort hotel room in Yona in 2020.

The case involved a total of 330.46 grams of methamphetamine, which the feds believe sold at a street value of between $60,000 and $90,000.

Guerrero’s co-conspirator Patrick Anthony Bitonio Manibusan, 38, also pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute and was sentenced earlier this week to 37 months in federal prison.