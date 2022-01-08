More assistance for rent, utilities raises total to $9M

The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program administered by the Department of Administration has now distributed a total of $9 million in financial relief to more than 2,500 rental households affected by the pandemic, the governor's office announced Friday in a press release.

That's an increase of a little more than $1 million from $7.9 million paid out last month.

Altogether, about 2,500 Guam households have received assistance through this federal government-funded program.

The program has received and processed a total of 4,600 applications seeking assistance for rent, power, water, internet, solid waste and other expenses related to displacement, Adelup stated in the release.

With $9 million now spent, there should be more than $20 million left for the program.

The government of Guam has until Sept. 30, 2022, to spend the money for rent and utilities assistance for households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In early December 2021, it was reported that the U.S. Department of the Treasury was reviewing funding levels allocated to U.S. jurisdictions for their ERA programs.

The assistance payments were made to landlords and utility agencies on behalf of renters who struggled to pay rent or utilities due to the impacts of the pandemic, Adelup stated in the press release.

"By providing this assistance, we also empower struggling families to focus their spending power on securing other essentials like food and educational materials for their children. We strongly encourage everyone in need to avail of ERA and other lifelines," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in the release. "Housing is a fundamental right for all children and families."

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio added: "Preventing evictions and promoting housing stability has been a priority of our administration’s pandemic response."

DOA has administered the program since March 2021.