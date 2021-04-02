Six more businesses, including bars and a child care center, received government citations for allegedly breaking COVID-19 health and safety protocols such as not observing social distancing and not wearing a mask.

Each citation has a potential penalty of $1,000.

The latest data from the Department of Public Health and Social Services brings to 13 the total number of issued citations involving 12 businesses since the start of enforcement of COVID-19 safety rules on Thanksgiving Day.

Other alleged violations were a lack of a COVID-19 mitigation plan and a lack of a log book, which is important in contact tracing.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for Public Health, said no person has been issued a citation ticket during the same period.

These were based on an updated summary of citation tickets that DPHSS' Division of Environmental Health and the Guam Police Department issued between Dec. 14, 2020, and March 27.

The latest alleged violators were cited by DEH between Feb. 27 and March 27, including:

Spring Chinese Kitchen, for alleged lack of mitigation plan, lack of social distancing and no log book. Cited on Feb. 27.

Kave's, a bar in Tamuning, for allegedly not wearing a mask. Cited on Feb. 27.

World of Wonder Childcare and Learning Center, for alleged lack of social distancing and not wearing a mask. Cited on March 4.

Port of Mocha, for alleged lack of a COVID-19 mitigation plan, not wearing a mask and lack of a log book. Cited on March 8.

Oh Maganda Karaoke Lounge in Dededo, for alleged lack of a COVID-19 mitigation plan, not wearing a mask and lack of log book. Cited on March 20.

Skyline Resto-Pub, for allegedly not wearing a mask and lack of social distancing. Cited on March 27.

Updates

The first batch of businesses that received citations was reported earlier in the media, and here are the updates:

The traffic court has not received the citation ticket from GPD on the San Agustin Funeral Home, which was cited on Dec. 14.

Green Lizard, a bar in Tumon, paid the $1,000 penalty on Feb. 4.

Slippery Fish, a bar in Tumon, received two citations with a total potential penalty of $3,500. Based on Public Health data, the bar "failed to appear and the Traffic Violations Bureau will issue a notice to appear."

Lieng's Restaurant in Tamuning is contesting the citation ticket. Hearing is pending.

Korea Place at Micronesia Mall is contesting the citation ticket. Hearing is pending.

Pho Basi Vietnamese Restaurant is contesting the citation ticket. Hearing is pending.

Under the Public Health pandemic rules, residents can be fined up to $1,000, and businesses can be fined up to $10,000.

Anyone who wants to challenge or pay the citations can go through the Traffic Division of the Superior Court of Guam.