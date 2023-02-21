Gregory Thomas Bernardo was charged in connection to nine reported robberies that occurred in the span of about two weeks.

After the Guam Police Department issued several requests for information regarding robberies of businesses last week, Bernardo was arrested on suspicion of being involved with all of them.

According to the magistrate's complaint charging Bernardo with six counts of second-degree robbery and three counts of attempted second-degree robbery, Bernardo turned himself in to the police following a search and allegedly admitted to “hiding in the jungle to avoid arrest and to participating in the incidents.”

The first robbery occurred Feb. 4 at the Yona Mobil gas station when Bernardo “was armed with a 'CO2' pistol, which he pointed at the cashier, and stole cash in the course of the robbery,” court documents state.

Annette Atoigue allegedly stood guard for Bernardo and was charged over the weekend. According to her charging documents, the two made off with between $400 and $700 worth of cellphones and other items Bernardo grabbed from the shelves.

Atoigue was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony.

Bernardo also allegedly admitted to attempting to rob Mangilao Dae Hong Market and robbing the Mangilao Pizza Hut on Feb. 13 with Atoigue and Lailani Villagomez.

Bernardo stated that he dropped off Atoigue and Villagomez and, while they were shopping, he went in, armed with the CO2 pistol, and pointed it at the employees of each establishment.

“He first went to Dae Hong Market, but when the cashier claimed not to be able to open the register, he left. He next went to Pizza Hut and stole the cash register. Afterwards, he split the money with Ms. Atoigue and Ms. Villagomez,” the complaint stated.

Villagomez was charged with attempted second-degree robbery and second-degree robbery.

Tian Lizama

For the remainder of the robberies, Bernardo told police he was accompanied by Tian Lizama, who was charged over the weekend in connection to a robbery at OS7 Mart in Mangilao and an attempted robbery of Mangilao Shell gas station.

While the robbery at Mangilao Shell gas station was unsuccessful because the door was locked, Bernardo allegedly took cash from OS7 Mart, Chalan Pago SOL Market and Mongmong-Toto-Maite Market after pointing a .22 rifle or CO2 pistol at the cashiers. Bernardo said that he split the money with Lizama, according to the complaint.

For the last reported robbery on Feb. 16, Bernardo, allegedly, was also with Lizama and he was armed with a pistol, which he pointed at an employee in an attempt to steal a car.

“In the course of the attempted robbery, the employee grabbed the pistol and fought back, claiming they 'hit each other a couple of times,'” the complaint stated.

Bernardo further allegedly admitted to police that he used the stolen money to purchase methamphetamine, to which “he was addicted and had been using for four years.”

Bernardo, according to the complaint, specifically admitted to being “hooked” on methamphetamine and allegedly stated, “It makes me want more,” and “It makes you do things you wouldn't normally do.”

In addition to the robbery and attempted robbery charges, Bernardo was charged with nine counts of possession of a firearm without a firearms ID as a third-degree felony.