More closures, schedule changes announced

On Friday, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's office released Executive Order 2020-28, which placed further restrictions on services offered on island.

Listed are the government offices, local businesses and nonprofit agencies that have changed their hours or closed due to the executive order:

Local courts

The Judiciary of Guam announced the closure of court facilities and most public services with the exception of essential court operations beginning Friday.

The Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña, the San Ramon Temporary Courtroom in Hagåtña, the Northern Court Satellite in Dededo, the offices of the Probation Services Division, and the Judicial Education Center will be closed until further notice with the exception of essential matters that cannot be resolved remotely.

Essential court operations will continue at the Guam Judicial Center in Hagåtña.

The following will continue to be heard: magistrate proceedings; preliminary hearings for detained juveniles; hearings for temporary orders of custody requested by Child Protective Services; civil protection orders; temporary restraining orders when necessary for the protection of the safety and welfare of a person or persons; search warrants; warrant returns; emergency guardianships; quarantine and isolation petitions and related proceedings; and other court proceedings under the Emergency Health Powers Act.

GIAA: Airport terminal entry limited

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority's airport operations continue. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline directly on the status of their flights. Limited food and beverage operations will be active only during flight activity.

Other airport offices will conduct business through telework. If you need to reach the airport, call 646-0300-02 or email official@guamairport.net, or info@guamairport.net.

Only employees on duty, active travelers, and persons delivering GIAA-authorized services to the airport will be allowed entry into the terminal.

Well-wishers, visitors, and other persons not conducting GIAA-authorized business at the terminal will be restricted from entry during the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 period.

FHP Health Center

The FHP Health Center Urgent Care and Radiology will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 23.

FHP Health Center Urgent Care and Radiology and Diagnostic Laboratory Services will be closed Sunday for scheduled cleaning and sanitizing.

FHP Health Center Urgent Care and Radiology and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, will be open regular hours on Saturday, Aug. 22, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will reopen Monday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GPA customer service lobbies closed

Guam Power Authority customer service lobbies for in-person transactions remain temporarily closed through Aug. 28.

Payments can be made via GPA’s Pay By Phone, 647-5787; the GPWA mobile app, online payment paygpa.com; or drop-box options.

Guam EPA

In accordance with Executive Order No. 2020-28 implemented at noon Friday, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency buildings are closed and all employees are mandated to work from home. Until these measures are lifted, Guam EPA's beach monitoring and field activities are suspended. There will be no beach advisories at this time.

Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of Agaña superintendent of Catholic education, Juan Flores, announced that all Catholic school offices and campuses closed Friday in light of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Executive Order 2020-28 on further restrictions related to COVID-19.

Parents, guardians and families are asked to pay attention to official email messages, Facebook pages and websites of their respective schools to obtain news about distance learning next week.

Community First Guam Federal Credit Union

Community First Guam Federal Credit Union will be open for drive-thru transactions only from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 22. All member service centers will be closed effective Monday, Aug. 24.

Census

Census Guam operations are closed. Its call center is also closed. For more information, contact guam@2020census.gov

Maite Pay-Less, Infusion

The Pay-Less Supermarkets Maite store announced it will reopen for Golden Hour Saturday morning from 5-6 a.m. The store closed temporarily at 4 p.m. Friday for deep cleaning and sanitizing after an Infusion team member received a positive COVID-19 test result Friday afternoon. The team member did not report to work after being tested. As a precaution, however, safety and sanitization measures were followed. A more detailed sanitizing will be done within and around the Infusion cafe corner to ensure customer and employee safety.