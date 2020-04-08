Guam's number of COVID-19 cases increased by eight in a day, to 121, as of Tuesday while the Department of Public Health and Social Services traces more clusters of patients who contracted the disease.

The Joint Information Center stated 27 have recovered from the pneumonia-like disease, including nine who are over the age of 60.

Guam's total does not include the 173 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive for COVID-19. The warship had several COVID-19 cases when it pulled into Naval Base Guam on March 27. The sailors are isolated on the Navy base.

Several clusters

There are four or five social gathering areas or clusters, including senior centers, that the Department of Public Health and Social Services is investigating as being linked to positive cases of COVID-19 on Guam.

The Iglesia Ni Cristo is one. District Minister Noel Gasmen has confirmed that seven members on Guam are positive for COVID-19. There are also cases among members in the CNMI, including a man who is now deceased.

More information from Public Health is anticipated sometime this week.

"The Iglesia Ni Cristo – there was a link to other CNMI cases that were found in that area. Right now, I gave the directive to my staff to get the numbers," said Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey. The first COVID-19 death in Saipan is a member of the church, church officials have confirmed.

When asked if there are other clusters, Unpingco-DeNorcey said: "And yes, there are other areas we have identified, like other senior centers, that we're going to also provide all the information out into the community. Pretty much the ones that we're going to issue out are the ones that have not fulfilled the 14-day quarantine," she added.

In March, two confirmed COVID-19 cases were traced to Hafa Adai Bingo Hall in Tamuning. The quarantine associated with the bingo hall is over, Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

Rapid test in 13 minutes

Unpingco-DeNorcey said she and the governor’s office have been working closely with the federal government to get as many test kits brought to Guam.

GovGuam is expecting 4,600 rapid test kits.

“The Abbott ID is a rapid test kit that can run tests in 13 minutes,” she said. “This rapid test system is provided to us ... by Health and Human Services and will include 200 test cartridges.”

Additionally, she said they continue to receive more test kits, for the GeneXpert currently in use.

“We just received 400 tests today,” she said on Tuesday. “This will allow us to continue testing.”

In addition, they are working with local testing lab DLS, which sent out about 25 tests between April 4 and 6, and depending on whether they sent the samples to Hawaii or California, results are expected in three to seven days.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said these samples are primarily those people believed to be asymptomatic in that they have had contact with COVID-19 patients but aren’t showing symptoms.

In light of the limited number of tests on Guam and in the nation, officials have noted four priority levels for testing:

• first, people who are hospitalized and emergency room patients;

• followed by people who may have COVID-19 but also have underlying illnesses and chronic diseases;

• third, health care workers and first responders with COVID-19 symptoms; and

• older people with COVID-19 symptoms as they are considered to be at a higher risk than other age groups.