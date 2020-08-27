More COVID-19 cases confirmed at Legislature, GPA

Three additional government employees have tested positive, two from the Guam Legislature and two from the Guam Power Authority, according to press releases from their respective offices.

GPA was informed on Tuesday that an employee tested positive. This employee was in close contact with another employee whose positive results were reported on Aug. 22.

The two new cases follow news of two other employees who tested positive in the first week of August, bringing the total reported cases for the utility to four.

According to a GPA memo sent Tuesday, neither of the latest positive cases had customer-facing work duties. Their work areas and vehicles were disinfected on Aug. 22. Both are also in isolation and are being monitored by the Department of Public Health and Social Services and/or a health care provider.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Guam Legislature reported two more employees tested positive for COVID-19.

That makes it five people at the Legislature who've tested positive to date.

Both employees remain in home isolation, as advised by the Department of Public Health and Social Services. The last day these employees were present either at the Guam Congress Building or their respective worksites was Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The Legislature shut down the Guam Congress Building after one legislative staffer confirmed positive test results.

Senators are now discussing the budget via Zoom. The budget, by law, is due to the governor by Aug. 31.

Legislative officials said the building should be able to reopen today, per the guidance of DPHSS.

Quarantine, more contact tracing

The GPA employees are now in quarantine. Other employees, who were tested due to close contact with the Aug. 22 positive case, or at the advice of their health care provider or for other reasons, received negative results on Tuesday, according to the memo.

The employees followed protocol and notified their supervisors, according to GPA spokesman Art Perez.

Both the GPA and the Guam Waterworks Authority suspended nonessential in-person customer service functions on Aug. 16, in line with Guam moving back into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1.

Customer and payment call centers and payment drive-thru services continued. However, on Monday, GPA issued a follow-up notice that drive-thru payment windows at the Gloria B. Nelson Building would close until further notice.