The Department of Public Health and Social Services has received its second shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The shipment of two boxes containing 3,900 doses each of the vaccine arrived Saturday through a United Airlines flight, for a total of 7,800 doses, according to the Joint Information Center.

A total of 1,394 have been vaccinated since the first shipment arrived, or nearly a third of the 3,900 doses available.

For the second shipment, while both packages were being inspected and recharged with dry ice, it was discovered that the GPS-enabled thermal sensor in one package did not have the proper “green” color to signal that the package was in acceptable condition, JIC stated.

Although the green light on the GPS-enabled thermal sensor indicates the package maintained sufficient temperatures throughout its delivery to Guam, the absence of the green light does not necessarily indicate that acceptable temperatures were not maintained, JIC stated.

The DPHSS Immunization Program has contacted federal partners to report the status and has also contacted the manufacturer for further guidance.

In the meantime, the package is being stored properly in ultra-cold temperatures using dry ice in a secure location.

The vaccines in the first package have been properly transferred into the ultra-low temperature freezer, which is also in a secure location and is monitored 24-7 by security personnel.

DPHSS held a three-day vaccination clinic at Okkodo High School from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19 for all health care personnel who qualify under the Phase 1a priority group to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition to DPHSS, the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and the Guam Regional Medical City also administered shots of the vaccine to their respective staff, who also qualify under the Phase 1a priority group, during the same three-day period.

Vaccination centers can transfer the vials to 2-8°C storage conditions for a total of up to 35 days, according to Pfizer.