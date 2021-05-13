Six more COVID-19 variants of concern including the highly transmissible South African variant have been identified on Guam, which is set to reopen tourism on May 15 with proposed easing of post-travel quarantine.

None of the patients so far tested positive with the variants were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said.

Public Health on Wednesday night reported that of seven additional sets of results from virus samples collected on Guam, six were variants of concern:

Four were identified as B.1.1.7 or the U.K. variant

One was identified as the B.1.429 or California variant

One was identified as the B.1.351 or the South African variant.

Public Health said the South African variant "is considered a more highly transmissible variant of SARS-CoV-2 and significantly decreases susceptibility to certain combination monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19."

These samples underwent genome sequencing by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the six samples confirmed as variants of concern, five were identified in the government of Guam quarantine facility, and one had no known travel history.

The South African variant was among those identified at the quarantine facility, said Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokesperson.

The five travelers were isolated in the government isolation facility, and all close contacts to these travelers were quarantined at the facility for 14 days.

This brings to 16 confirmed variants from samples collected on Guam that have been identified by the CDC.

"Upon additional case assessment, it has been verified that none of the identified patients who tested positive with the variants were fully immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine," Public Health said.

Guam so far sent a total of 86 virus samples to CDC for genome sequencing.

As a result of the test results, Public Health reminds the community to remain vigilant by wearing their mask, washing their hands, watching their distance, and to stay home if they are sick, among other things.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, meanwhile, said the May 15 tourism reopening is still a go, but proposed changes to post-travel quarantine protocols were still in the works as of Wednesday night.

The goal is to see whether fully vaccinated travelers can have shorter quarantine or skip quarantine altogether, and how.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for Public Health, said the proposed adjusted policy has not been finalized yet but one of the key considerations for a quarantine waiver is that a traveler must be fully vaccinated with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized COVID-19 vaccine and documents to prove that.

Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines are U.S.-FDA authorized.

The required documents include a verification of vaccination from their country or state, and a vaccinating provider letter from the clinic or pharmacy where they were vaccinated, or an affidavit from the individual attesting under penalty of perjury that they're fully immunized with an FDA-authorized vaccine.

"These are just some of the options for incoming travelers, they're not finalized yet," Carrera said.

It would still be up to the governor whether she wants the existing post-travel protocols in place or not, Carrera said.

"We are looking at options, what would be in the best interest of the people of Guam to ensure that we don't bring in additional variants or bring in any potential spread of the disease, but also make it as convenient for travelers as possible. We are trying to balance all of that out," Carrera said.

Right now, post-travel quarantine of 14 days is mandatory for individuals, fully vaccinated or not, and with a negative PCR test up to three days prior to travel.

Under current protocols, quarantined individuals can be offered a test on the sixth day and if they tested negative, they can be released to home quarantine for seven days.

The governor, in announcing a two-week delay in reopening tourism, said "Proof of vaccination will be a cornerstone of being able to avoid quarantine."

Easing of quarantine rules and tourism reopening were supposed to happen on May 1 because Guam was able to meet the governor's goal of 50% full vaccination among adults.

However, the recent COVID-19 clusters and hospitalizations days before May 1 prompted the governor to delay the reopening until May 15.

The governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said the proposed guidance is still under review and once finalized, Adelup will make an announcement.