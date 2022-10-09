More debates up in the air

With just about a month until the island’s general election, those seeking Guam’s top public office continue to argue about attending upcoming debates and forums.

The rhetoric, ramping up Friday and Saturday through dueling press releases, risks a further reduction in the number of chances for voters to see the contrasts between incumbent Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and former Gov. Felix Camacho for themselves.

Camacho and running mate Sen. Tony Ada have already declined invitations to forums organized by local island media and the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and a CHamoru language debate from a student organization out of the University of Guam.

“Felix and Tony continue to meet with the residents of Guam in their homes and workplaces from Yigo to (Malesso') to discuss their concerns about the rising cost of living, crime, the closure of our public schools and the deteriorating state of health care over the last four years,” the Republican campaign stated Friday, in response to criticism of their announced absences from the events from the campaign of Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “Our community deserves fair, objective and meaningful forums and debates.”

Mañelon Marianas, the UOG student group, and representatives from the island’s media companies have confirmed their respective events will no longer be happening, given they would not offer any opportunity for a direct comparison between candidates. The women’s chamber, which is hosting a Q&A with congressional candidates as well, will be moving forward without the participation of Camacho and Ada, but hopes the team will change its mind, the chamber’s executive director told The Guam Daily Post.

The incumbent team decried the moves in a release issued last week as their opponents trying to “dictate who matters and who doesn’t” on Guam, a criticism addressed by the GOP rivals late Friday.

“The Lou and Josh campaign seem to use the word ‘dictate’ in a way consistent with the Leon Guerrero administration over the last four years. This is the type of authoritarian language and attitude that this island community is growing tired of,” the Camacho-Ada campaign stated.

The events that the GOP hopefuls confirmed their attendance for include debates and forums hosted by the Guam Association of Realtors, Guam Contractors Association, Guam Travel and Tourism Association and the University of Guam, according to the team’s release.

On Saturday, however, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team announced it will no longer be attending forums or debates that call for a format of joint appearances from both the Democrat and Republican nominees for Adelup.

“Everyone matters. And a governor of Guam should not fear the same people they intend to lead. If our opponent insists on deciding who counts and who doesn’t we will not enable that discriminatory behavior. We will gladly meet and speak with each organization that invited us, but we will also stand up to bullies,” the Democrats’ campaign stated. "Since (Camacho) refuses to do all debates, we will not share a stage with him. We will be contacting the various groups to offer alternate opportunities to ask us about our plans for Guam.”

‘Show must go on’

As of Saturday afternoon, at least two of the organizers of the remaining potential debates had yet to hear that decision from the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team themselves.

Jay Forsyth, of the Guam Contractors Association, told the Post that he could not comment on how or if their event will be affected when reached over the phone, because the association had yet to be informed about the development directly.

Should the incumbent governor and lieutenant governor follow through with their intent to refuse two-team appearances from now until the general election on Nov. 8, however, at least one mainstay debate will still happen - even if it’s one-sided.

“We have yet to hear from (Leon Guerrero’s campaign), but UOG’s Great Debate has been held every gubernatorial election for more than 30 years. Our students have already committed to it, and have done the hard work to make it happen,” Ron McNinch a professor at UOG who is helping to organize the event, said.

When asked how the university would handle the prospect of just one team agreeing to participate, McNinch, who clarified his answer was coming from his “personal capacity,” said the debate’s philosophy and general rule since he joined in 1998 has been, “the show must go on.”

This isn’t the first time a gubernatorial team has “threatened” to not attend, according to McNinch. In the past, objections over ticket sales, time limits, number of questions or topics, format and concerns about leaks have all been resolved satisfactorily enough to secure both teams’ attendance, he said.

“We try to remind all candidate teams the election is about them and not the Great Debate,” he said.

Sometimes their sticking point was based on an untrue rumor, and in those cases, open communication was all it took to address them. Other times, “legitimate concerns” were met with compromises, he confirmed.

“My suggestion is that both sides sit down and mutually agree on the events to do,” McNinch said, later adding: “A middle ground can easily be achieved here.”

The Democrat team, however, has indicated it is taking an all-or-nothing approach to the 2022 debate schedule, with campaign manager Rory Respicio previously objecting to the selective tactics from the incumbent’s opponents.

“By shutting out CHamoru speakers, women in business, and the island's media - our opponents send a dangerous message and we will not be part of it. It’s either all debates or no debates,” he stated in a release.

By Saturday afternoon, the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team put out another campaign statement on the matter, outlining at length the contrasts it feels voters should consider, and comparing Camacho and Leon Guerrero’s respective gubernatorial records.

“A vote for our opponent is a vote to go back to someone who, in eight years as governor, had the worst record on tourism, soaring unemployment, rampant homelessness, tax refunds held back for years, and drugs left on the streets,” the Democrat team stated. “As the Republican transition team described it when they took over in 2010, (Camacho’s) police department was ‘an organization revealed to be floundering, incohesive, divided, dysfunctional and leaderless.’”

The statement elicited yet another response from the Camacho-Ada campaign a short while later, which, as expected, painted a much different picture of the former two-term governor’s time in office and their opponents'.

“(Leon Guerrero’s) leadership and policies among other things shut down businesses, destroyed jobs, drove up the cost of living and drove island residents away from Guam to find opportunities to care for themselves. She just doesn’t get it. Leaders lead. Lou Leon Guerrero has failed as our leader,” the GOP team stated. “History has looked favorably on the collective work of Felix Camacho and Eddie Calvo from 2003-2018. That effort helped all Guam residents from Yigo to (Malesso'). Historians are still waiting to write about the legacy of Lou Leon Guerrero.”

For McNinch, the rhetoric is comparable to an unflattering descriptor for a difficult-to-deal-with bride, dubbing the behavior from both sides for the Post as “Campaign-Zilla.”

“In a lot of ways campaigns are like weddings. Emotions run high. People can be sensitive and obsess over details like the color of the tablecloth,” he said, later clarifying the difficult behavior he’s alleging comes from the part of campaign “minions,” and not the candidates themselves.

“Politically speaking, this is par for the course - they’ll kind of go back and forth on things like this. It’s just another form of elemental drama,” McNinch said.

The professor, pollster and political commentator offered one last piece of advice to both groups.

“I hope they take a breath and reconsider their decisions. Debates, chances to compare records and connect, and communicate, in my personal view, the more of these, the better things are for voters."