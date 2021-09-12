More delays in case of terminated school bus driver

A meeting of the Civil Service Commission on the termination appeal filed by former Department of Public Works bus driver Karen Madlutk is now scheduled for November, but the recommendation on the case won't be an amended version as previously instructed.

The merit hearing for the case concluded in May with CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller slated to read his recommendation to the commission in July.

But before he could, the commission voted to remand the recommendation for reassessment and for Miller to use the stricter "clear and convincing" burden of proof.

During a status call on Sept. 3, Miller stated that the meeting in which he was instructed to develop the supplemental recommendation was voided. He and CSC staff decided that they needed to notice a meeting to read the original recommendation without mention of the supplemental assessment.

"At that point, the commission can decide if they also want me to read in the supplemental or not," Miller said.

He was initially eyeing a meeting date in September, but Assistant Attorney General Donna Lawrence, representing DPW, requested the meeting be held before Sept. 9 or in November, as she would be off island for September and October.

Miller said the meeting would have to take place in November and that caused concern for Daniel Del Priore, a representative for the Guam Federation of Teachers union, which is representing Madlutk.

"We don't want November. This is a termination case for Karen and it's been dragging on. Is that fair for her?" Del Priore said, noting that there are more than a dozen other lawyers at the Office of the Attorney General.

Miller said part of the delay is due to the CSC requesting additional supplemental commissions, and he did not believe it was unreasonable to accommodate Lawrence for her visit to the states.

"I'm sorry. I know this case has dragged on for many different reasons but I don't think an additional four-week delay is going to make that much difference to your client. Or six weeks, whatever it turns out to be," Miller told Del Priore.

Miller said at the November meeting he will begin reading his original recommendation.

"I don't know what the commission is going to do after that," he said, speaking to the parties. "But let's get that much done. If you want to object to it, or if you want to clarify whether they're going to hear the supplementals, but please let me at least get in the original recommendation so we can move this case forward."

Madlutk was implicated in a widely publicized bus stop incident in May 2019, in which two siblings were allegedly forced off her bus nowhere near their home, after they boarded the wrong bus at their school.

DPW launched an investigation and terminated Madlutk on Aug. 2 of that year. She later appealed the firing at the CSC.