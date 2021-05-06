More doses but fewer takers in village clinics

At the request of mayors to the governor, each village-based COVID-19 vaccination clinic saw the number of allotted doses increase from about 100 to 300 but only between 47 and 148 residents showed up each time to be vaccinated recently.

This prompted Mayors' Council of Guam President Jesse Alig to call on mayors Wednesday to more actively push out information about upcoming vaccination clinics in their villages, especially after the mayors were the ones who asked for more doses.

"The governor listened to us when we said at the meeting that we need to increase our dosages at each of the clinics. Because they did it, we need to make sure that we can get people out there and get immunized," Alig, mayor of Piti, said.

Some mayors said it was because the Joint Information Center or the Department of Public Health and Social Services announced the village vaccination schedule close to the event.

Alig said in recent days, the announcement has come in earlier than usual, so that should help mayors disseminate information much earlier.

Any eligible resident can get vaccinated at any village-based vaccination clinic. For example, a Dededo resident can get his shot in a village-based vaccination clinic in Asan or Piti.

In Inalåhan, for example, only 47 and 101 residents came to get vaccinated on Friday and Saturday, respectively, based on data from the village mayor's office and DPHSS.

On Monday, 148 out of 300 available doses were used in Sinajana.

In Mongmong-Toto-Maite, 115 doses out of 300 were used on Tuesday.

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for Public Health, on Wednesday said the vaccine doses that were not used at each village clinic didn't go to waste.

"We only open vials as needed. We bring vials but open them as needed so they don't go to waste," Carrera said, adding that some of the mayors made the request to increase their dosage allotment.

Public Health's village-based clinics are in addition to the Tuesday-to-Saturday vaccination by the Guam National Guard at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. The next village-based vaccination clinic will be held at the Talofofo gym tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DPHSS partners with archdiocese

Public Health Director Art San Agustin announced that DPHSS has partnered with the Archdiocese of Agana to get more residents vaccinated by making available church facilities for mass vaccination.

As of Wednesday, the archdiocese announced mass vaccination on May 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church social hall in Yigo.

Vaccination is open to all people 16 years old and older. Walk-in and advance registration are available.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be administered Sunday, the archdiocese said.

It also announced that: