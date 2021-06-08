The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks – or pay by direct deposit – 3,183 income tax refunds this week.

The total income tax refunds being paid this week is approximately $8,580,784 including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 3,183 error-free returns filed on or before March 11, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.