$8.5M in tax refunds processed for early March filers

REFUND CHECKS: Income tax specialists Tee Sablan and Becky Gamboa work at the Income Tax and Processing Branch at the Department of Revenue and Taxation building in Barrigada on Jan. 11. The department announced Friday the processing of refund checks for taxpayers who filed their income tax in early March or before. Post file photo

The Department of Revenue & Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks – or pay by direct deposit – 3,183 income tax refunds this week.

The total income tax refunds being paid this week is approximately $8,580,784 including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 3,183 error-free returns filed on or before March 11, 2021.

To check the status of your income tax refund please log into your individual account at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

