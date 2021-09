Another $304,610 in Economic Impact Payments will be sent out in the next few days.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced on Thursday that they processed the payments and submitted them to the Treasurer of Guam for release.

From April 10 through Sept. 16, DRT processed over 87,269 payments totaling $224.2 million.

This is the third such federally funded payout program intended to help Americans through the pandemic and also support the economy.