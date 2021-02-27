More EIP2 checks; 681 tax refunds processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 478 Economic Impact Payment 2 checks, funded by the federal government, totaling approximately $548,497.

Checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week.

To date, 71,765 EIP2 checks totaling approximately $76 million have been processed. March 19 is the last date that EIP2 payments will be made.

EIP2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or, for nonfilers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

681 tax refund checks

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 681 refund checks this week for tax year 2019.

The checks total approximately $ 2.6 million including refunds garnished to repay government debts. The refunds are for error-free returns filed on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

For inquiries, contact pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.