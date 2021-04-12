More EIP3 updates this week

Updates will be released this week on the third Economic Impact Payment, or EIP3, disbursements to Guam residents.

"Our goal is to get as many payments out as quickly as possible," Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu, Department of Revenue and Taxation director, said on Sunday. "We will have more payment updates this coming week."

The IRS and U.S. Treasury gave Rev and Tax approval to process $241 million worth of EIP3 payments for Guam residents under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.

The federal government's approval resulted in the processing of the first batch of EIP3 to 20,000 Guam households totaling $53.8 million, as announced Saturday. The checks will be transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam this week for mailing.

Besides the federal government-funded unemployment benefits, EIP3 will be the single largest financial assistance check for Guam households trying to cope after the pandemic caused job loss and reduced paychecks, and shuttered businesses, temporarily or permanently.

Expanded eligibility

And unlike the first two payments, the third EIP is not restricted to claiming dependent children under 17. Eligible individuals will get payments based on all of their qualifying dependents claimed on their income tax returns, including older relatives such as college students, adults with disabilities, parents and grandparents, according to the IRS.

As an example, a husband and wife who have two children and filed their income tax jointly will get $5,600.

A couple who have four dependents will receive $8,400.

The EIP3 payment will phase out for individuals who report an adjusted gross income of more than $75,000, for an individual filing, $112,500 as head of household, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Processing

Taxpayers who filed their 2020 income tax returns will be among the first to receive their payments.

The law requires that Rev and Tax process EIP3 based on 2020 tax returns first.

"Our system is first processing based on returns filed from Feb. 12, 2021, which is when we began to receive 2020 returns," Mansapit-Shimizu stated.

If a taxpayer receives EIP3 based on a validly filed and processed 2019 tax return because they don't have a validly filed and processed 2020 tax return on file at Rev and Tax, and does not receive the full EIP3 payment amount based on 2019, Mansapit said, "there is an opportunity for them to receive an additional payment if their 2020 return makes them eligible for that difference as long as it is filed by Aug. 15, 2021."

About 90% of the $241 million was being transferred to the government of Guam as an advance for the program's funding. In addition to the funding for payments of EIP3 for Guam residents, Rev and Tax also was approved for approximately $347,000 in administrative expenses for the program.

Social Security beneficiaries, veterans

Most Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries, railroad retirees and those who received veterans' benefits in 2020 should not need to take any action to receive a payment. As with the first two stimulus payments, Rev and Tax will use the information from the IRS to determine eligibility for EIP3.

Some people who will receive an automatic third payment based on their federal benefits information may need to file a 2020 tax return even if they don't usually file. If a third payment does not include a payment for a qualified dependent who did not receive a third payment, the taxpayer must file a 2020 tax return to be considered for an additional third payment even if the person doesn't normally file, Rev and Tax stated.

Beware of scammers

With the rollout of EIPs, there's an increased risk of scams, the IRS warned.

It's important to stay vigilant and aware of unsolicited communication asking for personal or private information – through mail, email, phone call, text, social media or websites.

The government will never ask for personal information or threaten benefits by phone call, email, text or social media in connection with the EIP, according to the IRS. The government also won't threaten taxpayers with jail or lawsuits, or demand tax payments on gift cards, according to the IRS.

If you receive an unsolicited email, text or social media message that appears to be from the IRS or an organization associated with the IRS, such as the Department of the Treasury Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, notify the IRS at phishing@irs.gov.