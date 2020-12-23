Learn more For more information about Guåhan Sustainable Culture, visit them online at gusustainable.org, call them at 687-6491 or visit their Facebook page.

This past year, more families turned to their gardens for food – as a way to stretch their budgets as paychecks were either lost or shrunk because of the pandemic.

"We have seen how people, because of loss of jobs during this pandemic, aren't able to purchase their own food," said Kristin Oberiano, co-founder of Guåhan Sustainable Culture. "Growing and raising your own food is a way to offset the cost of your daily (food) budget. With access to land and to community gardens – which we hope to expand across the island – people can put their money to a different list, budget-wise."

The organization has partnered with other programs focused on sustainability, food security and healthy eating to help local families start their new gardens, family chicken farms, and support local farmers by helping them sell their harvests.

The Tyquiengco family from Merizo is one of those families benefiting from those partnerships. The family attended a backyard egg production workshop taught by the University of Guam earlier this year. In April, they purchased chicks from Guåhan Sustainable Culture so they could have their own daily supply of fresh eggs.

"As a family, they enjoy visits to the yard every day to greet their chicks and gather fresh eggs, which can be enjoyed immediately or refrigerated for a few weeks," the GSC Facebook page featuring the family states. "The extra eggs are given to neighbors, friends and family and the remainder are pre-ordered and sold on GSC's online farm fresh store."

GSC added, "In addition to providing more food security for their family, raising chickens is a therapeutic activity for the entire family, connecting them to Mother Nature when it is easy to get lost in the busyness of their daily routines."

Future growth

Guåhan Sustainable Culture is one of the fastest-growing nonprofits on island, noted Rotary Club of Tumon Bay President Jason Miyashita during a meeting held by the club on Tuesday.

GSC Co-founder and President Michelle Crisostomo spoke to the group, along with Co-founder and Vice President Marlyn Oberiano and Secretary and Humanities Scholar Kristin Oberiano.

Although GSC was formed more than a year before the pandemic, their mission aligns with a now even greater need in the community.

And the expansion of the group's reach and purpose will continue to grow in the upcoming year.

Marlyn Oberiano told the Rotarians that establishing a farmers' co-op is also on the long list of projects GSC hopes to tackle.

"We are hoping that we will be able to work with these backyard farmers to be able to give them a venue to sell their produce," she said.

The big idea

The organization has gained ground and traction, even during the pandemic, since forming in January 2019 with a multifaceted mission focused on environmental sustainability.

The big idea behind GSC, said Crisostomo, is teaching people how to grow food as a potential business or money-making opportunity and to provide an avenue to feed themselves and their families.

In the past two years, GSC, through various workshops and partnerships, including with the University of Guam's Division of Agriculture & Life Sciences, has taught people in the community how to raise chickens and about 500 people have learned to grow micro greens, according to Crisostomo.

She said they want to show people how fast and easy it is to grow.

"In just seven to 10 days, you are harvesting and eating what you planted. It's very good to start with micro greens, especially if you have no experience growing food," she said. "We try to make our workshops very hands-on and the style of learning enjoyable."

More work ahead

Next year, GSC will expand on its education campaign and workshops with the help of a $400,000 grant from AmeriCorps, a network of national service programs to improve lives and promote civic engagement. The funding will provide jobs for 44 AmeriCorps workers and three full-time staff positions at GSC.

The grant only pays for salary, not travel and accommodations, so GSC will be seeking out partnerships with local businesses in early 2021 to help support the effort, said Crisostomo.

Partnerships are not new to GSC as they have joined forces with a dozen organizations, including the Micronesian Climate Alliance, and have projects in the works for aquaponics training with the UOG Center for Island Sustainability.