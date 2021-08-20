The number of Guam's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 16 on Wednesday from low single digits just weeks ago, and at least 14 were unvaccinated, the Joint Information Center stated Thursday night.

Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City are each taking care of one COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit. Another patient is on a ventilator at GRMC.

With the increase in hospitalizations and an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score went up further to 10.4. The previous record was confirmed Wednesday at 9.5.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,056 tests performed on Aug. 18.

Six of the cases involved one student each at B.P. Carbullido Elementary School, Liguan Elementary School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, Luis P. Untalan Middle School, Adacao Elementary School and John F. Kennedy High School. The cases at Adacao and JFK were the second reported at those schools. An employee assigned to Luis P. Untalan Middle School also tested positive. There are now 16 Guam DOE schools with COVID-19 cases.

GDOE schools are expected to continue with their classes. Cleaning and disinfecting of areas of the campuses are taking place to ensure schools are ready for regular hours of operation today, according to the Joint Information Center.

Catholic schools report more cases

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School in Sinajana, St. Francis Catholic School in Yona and Dominican Catholic School in Yigo notified the Archdiocese of Agana on Thursday of one student from each school testing positive.

This brings to seven the number of Catholic school students who have tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, the archdiocese reported one positive case from Academy of Our Lady of Guam, one from Notre Dame High School and two from Father Duenas Memorial School.

Booster shot for the general population coming soon

The resurgence of cases comes at a time when the Department of Public Health and Social Services is getting ready to provide booster shots to those who want them.

Guam's adult residents fully vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, and not just those with a weakened immune system, will be given the option to receive booster shots, and the program could begin as early as next month, Public Health spokesperson Janela Carrera said Thursday.

Carrera said the decision rests with the Guam Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee.

Top U.S. health officials announced that there will be wide distribution of COVID-19 booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20, starting eight months after receiving the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

It's now "very clear," the U.S. health officials said, that the effectiveness of the first two doses may dip over time.

They said that while those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine also likely will need boosters, they are awaiting more data in the next few weeks before making a final recommendation.

Carrera said DPHSS always tries to prepare for contingencies, and preparing for administering booster shots is no different.

Guam has an adequate amount of vaccines, she said, and has the ability to place orders for additional doses if needed.

On Wednesday, Guam residents with weakened immune systems already were given the option to receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

Carrera said since the first ones to get vaccinated on Guam in December were front-line essential health workers, such as doctors and nurses, they most likely will be among the first to get the booster shots, followed by those at least 75 years old, and so forth.

This additional dose would have to be administered at least 28 days after getting the second shot, and it's highly encouraged that a doctor or mid-level provider provide the patient with a recommendation.

Shortly afterwards, the Biden administration announced a booster shot for all, not just for certain individuals who are immunocompromised, such as cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with HIV.

Carrera said the Guam VAPPC met on Tuesday primarily to discuss the additional dose for people with weakened immune systems, but also acknowledged in that meeting the likelihood of a needed booster shot for all others.

While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and other key health officials jointly recommended the booster shots, Carrera said the Guam VAPPC must meet to discuss the recommendation.

Guam has fully vaccinated nearly 78% of all vaccine-eligible individuals, or those at least 12 years old. The island reached a herd immunity goal on July 30 of 80% vaccination among adults 18 years old and older.

"The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant," according to a statement jointly signed by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, among other U.S. health leaders.

They said, based on the latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination rollout.

"For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability," they said.