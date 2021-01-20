A new survey out of the Guam Department of Education indicates about 1,700 employees are now interested in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, according to Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

A breakdown was not immediately available for the new survey, but that total is a 71% increase compared with the 687 teachers and 305 administrators and staff who stated last month that they wanted to get vaccinated.

"As time goes on, you might see more and more employees interested in taking the vaccine. A lot of people were hesitant, so they didn't sign up the first time. So we said, 'OK, now that we had a couple weeks, how do you feel about this?' So we got about 1,700," Fernandez said, adding that the survey results were received on Jan. 15.

However, despite prior discussion that vaccinations for educators might occur by the end of this week, a date has not been finalized.

Access is prioritized to certain groups: front-line workers at first, and those age 60 and older.

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee met Monday night and was set to discuss vaccination for educators, but no final decision was reported out of that meeting.

Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera said officials are developing a plan to vaccinate teachers, with a goal to include bus drivers in that plan, once it's developed. Public Health officials are working on logistical details, as well as a partnership with Guam Regional Medical City and American Medical Center, she added.

"Right now, GDOE, I and my team, we're pushing for mass vaccination of our front-line employees, including our teachers and school staff. And we think that's important because face-to-face instruction has started and we have our safety measures in place, but we do think that extra measure of protection for those interested, it would be good to have that in place as well," Fernandez said at Benavente Middle School, one of the three GDOE schools that began in-person learning Tuesday.

Fernandez said GDOE has been talking with Public Health, clinic representatives and GRMC about possibly setting up a dedicated site to vaccinate GDOE employees.

"If that's the case, we can coordinate the schedules for the schools ... we got the numbers and we shared them with the partners so they can plan, and it looks like, from what people are saying, is that if we do this really well and there are enough vaccines available, we can push through the school employees in a week," Fernandez said.

His latest information is that it might be possible to start as soon as Friday, but Fernandez said he still needs confirmation. Otherwise, GDOE is ready to proceed, he added.