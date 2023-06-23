There’s no final opinion from the Guam Visitors Bureau on a push to increase transparency and reform the way the agency conducts business and selects its leadership.

Only one GVB board member showed up at Wednesday's legislative hearing for Bill 38-37, legislation that would end the practice of allowing businesses that are members of GVB to buy votes in board elections, and require board members to publicly disclose their financial interests. It also would clarify that Guam law supersedes existing GVB bylaws that have been deemed illegal by its legal counsel.

Board members have the power to decide how Guam markets itself as a tourist destination and, except for fiscal year 2023, how to spend millions of dollars collected from taxes on booked hotel rooms.

GVB Vice President Gerry Perez asked lawmakers to allow more time to let board members and management vet the measure. The destruction caused by Typhoon Mawar forced the cancellation of meetings and prevented discussion, he said.

There also was some confusion over when the hearing would take place, and getting each member of the board on island and in the same room already was a challenge, added Perez.

Sen. Telo Taitague last week published a notice in The Guam Daily Post of her intent to hold a public hearing Thursday, but rescinded it after a notice came from legislative tourism committee chair Sen. Amanda Shelton announcing a hearing would be held Wednesday.

Shelton and Taitague have traded barbs on perceived conflicts with GVB leadership in the past.

The bill, introduced in February, never received a public hearing despite a provision in the 37th Legislature's rules that requires bills to be heard within 120 days of introduction.

“In principle, there are provisions in the bill that we support fundamentally," GVB's Perez told lawmakers. "But, in fairness to others who aren't here, it'd be prudent to listen to the board members themselves because the board has not taken a position.”

Members of various government boards and commissions are required to disclose their financial ties, Taitague said in a statement read during the hearing.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the members of this bureau board of directors are not held to the same standard, they do not follow the basic financial disclosure laws that apply to the rest of us who serve,” Taitague said.

Objections to the bill

Board member Jeff Jones, speaking on his own behalf, appeared at the hearing to raise objections to the bill.

Board members are required to disclose any conflicts of interest and ties to any vendors that GVB hires. All the disclosure would do is discourage businesses, both big and small, from running for election to the board, Jones said.

“Few, if any, business people will want to disclose their personal financial statements and information for a volunteer position,” he said.

Upon questioning from Sen. Chris Duenas, Jones, president and CEO of Triple J Group, said he would resign from the board if he was required to report his financial interests.

He said he didn't have a problem with preventing businesses that were members of GVB from buying votes in the board election, up to 10 votes for $100 each. But he said that “some stakeholders in the tourism industry have much more at stake” and something should be done to recognize that in the decision-making process.

"It is not unusual for corporate board decisions to be based on invested funds in the organization,” Perez told lawmakers. “However, GVB is a publicly funded corporation spending tax dollars, making it problematic for smaller companies and individuals to be constructively excluded from participation in these decisions because of cartel influence.”

Though there are only 214 member businesses and individuals in GVB, companies can pool votes for proxies they choose to represent them, Perez said.

According to Sen. Joanne Brown, GVB records showed that during the last board elections, one of the hotels maintained 240 votes, an airline had 50 votes, an individual had 230 votes, and two people combined had 285 votes.

Perez submitted a substitute bill with recommendations for changes to Bill 38.

Shelton said more follow-up roundtables would be scheduled on the measure and its impacts.

Jones said that board members likely will discuss the bill at the meeting after next, due to public notice requirements.