Some 275 households have asked for continued help toward housing costs under the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance program.

ERA program manager Viveca Lindlau first made note of the trend during a meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs in early October, when she said the number of people seeking continued rent assistance initially was minimal – about 50 applicants.

However, perhaps due to the end of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, the program became very active, seeing people come back for help, Lindlau said at the time.

In addition, about a dozen families under the program had been displaced, she said. This was primarily due to landlords performing facility repairs.

"Of the folks that have been displaced, many are finding homes with their families and relatives. We have three currently in one of the hotels that we are assisting with in helping get a place to live but also paying the hotel for their temporary lodging," Lindlau said in early October.

No additional families have been displaced since that initial report and the program currently is helping with monthly financial assistance to the same clients, according to Bernadine Gines, deputy director of the Department of Administration.

The ERA is now in its third cycle, and has seen an additional 840 applications so far, for a total of 4,050 applicants since the beginning of the program.

But 1,800 have been deemed ineligible.

During the council meeting, Lindlau said ERA officials have been contacting those deemed ineligible to encourage them to apply under the new cycle.

Altogether, the ERA has awarded $6.5 million to household renters for financial assistance. A more current breakdown has not been provided by DOA, but based on Lindlau's statements in early October, the bulk of the funds should have gone to rent assistance, and the remainder to utility and displacement costs.

Homeowners assistance

While the ERA is intended for renters, there is a homeowners assistance program under DOA, which is intended to assist homeowners with mortgage payments, property tax payments and utilities.

However, Guam's plan for this program remains under review by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

It was during the October council meeting that Audrey Topasna, from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, reported that this was not an issue unique to Guam.

"There are many other states and territories that are also waiting to receive feedback, such as Hawaii, California, Arizona, even Puerto Rico (and) the CNMI," Topasna said at the time, adding that she wasn't sure if any states had received approval to implement the homeowners assistance program.

While Guam waits for feedback, DOA has continued to develop program documents and processes, Topasna said. When she reported to the council in early October, 90% of the work had been done and 100% completion was pending final reviews.

"Once the plan is approved and funding is received, the program will be launched within two weeks or even sooner," Topasna said at the time.

Guam has been allotted $13.5 million for the program, but 10% is allocated for the creation of the program.