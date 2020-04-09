More indictments expected in UOG bid-rigging case

Additional indictments are expected to be handed down in connection with an alleged bid-rigging and fraud scheme involving federally funded projects at the University of Guam.

The trial for Thomas Marler, a former UOG researcher and professor, and Jayanika Lawrence had been scheduled for May 12.

Because the parties are working on the extensive discovery documents in the case, and anticipate additional indictments will be forthcoming, District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo issued an order vacating the trial date.

He noted that grand juries have been suspended temporarily in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marler is accused of conspiring to rig bids to enrich himself by steering about $191,000 in federally funded contracts to two businesses.

The federal investigation began in February 2015, when the university discovered procurement issues with certain grants managed by Marler, then a faculty member under the Western Pacific Tropical Research Center, who also served as the principal investigator for those grants, Post files state.

Marler is accused of rigging bids to favor Isla Paraiso, and a second company, Sansar Environmental Consulting, owned by Jayanika Lawrence. Lawrence is in Oregon awaiting trial.

The indictment alleges the two conspired between 2013 and around June 2015 to submit bogus bids and obtain federally funded UOG projects through noncompetitive rigged bids, court documents state.

Federal prosecutors listed dozens of contracts that were awarded to Isla Paraiso and Sansar Environmental during the two-year time frame.

Marler allegedly prepared and submitted bid proposals on behalf of Sansar Environmental Consulting and submitted false bid proposals on behalf of other vendors, who weren't even aware bids were being submitted on their behalf.

The court scheduled a status hearing for April 15 and ordered the parties to confer to discuss a possible trial date.