Three biology students at the University of Guam have been awarded the 2022 More Like Jimmy Scholarship through the UOG Endowment Foundation, UOG announced in a press release. The awards, totaling $10,000, went to sophomore Victor Sambilay, junior Anela Duenas and junior Ella Fedenko.

The More Like Jimmy Scholarship was created in memory of the late adventurer Jimmy Hall, with the hopes of passing on his spirit of curiosity and adventure and his enthusiasm for sharks and their environment. Since its inception in 2018, the scholarship has awarded $55,000 to outstanding students of Guam and other islands of Micronesia, UOG said in the release.

Any companies or individuals interested in donating to support the University of Guam can contact the University of Guam Endowment Foundation by phone at 671-735-2957 or email at info@uogendowment.org, or visit give.uog.edu for more information.