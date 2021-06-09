More March filers will get their tax refunds this week

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed and the Department of Administration will mail checks – or pay by direct deposit – for 3,183 income tax refunds this week.

The total amount of income tax refunds being paid this week is approximately $8.5 million, including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

These represent payment of 3,183 error-free returns filed on or before March 11.

To check the status of your income tax refund, log into your individual account at www.myguamtax.com and use the "Lookup Status of 1040 Refund" tool.