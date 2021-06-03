More names of Guam places revisited

"Is Potts Junction or Jonestown a place name?" "Is it Machanao or Machananao?"

These were among the questions that Guam Place Names Project head Robert Underwood asked mayors Wednesday, testing their individual knowledge of original CHamoru names of areas throughout villages and municipalities.

Underwood, a former congressional delegate and former president of the University of Guam, is also a member of the Kumisión i Fino' CHamoru yan i Fina'nå'guen i Hestoria yan i Lina'la' i Taotao Tåno', which is responsible for restoring as much as possible original CHamoru names of areas around the island.

The commission also is responsible for making sure place names are correctly and consistently spelled and pronounced.

"There's a lot of street names out there. Sometimes villages and municipalities decide to change street names. We want to make sure that if you're using CHamoru names ... they are spelled correctly and consistently throughout the island," Underwood said.

Before some specific areas came to be Jonestown, Perez Acres or Baza Gardens, they were known by their CHamoru name, Underwood said.

"Agafa Gumas. Potts Junction. Is that a name of a road or name of a place?" Underwood asked. "That means the kumisión has a big responsibility in reviewing these place names."

Underwood, one of the guest speakers at the Mayors' Council of Guam meeting Wednesday, said the commission is using "an extensive inventory of place names that was done in 1945," largely based on the memories of people or the common usage at the time.

By next month, the commission will be providing mayors and residents of the southern villages a list of place names based on that 1945 list, for their review.

The same will be done for the central and northern villages.

"Our primary purpose is to restore the (CHamoru) names as much as possible," he said. "We will also work on the names of water basins."

In April, a law changed the official name of Inarajan to Inalåhan in the south, and other villages could soon follow suit.

Restoring place names, Underwood said, is more complex and complicated than changing village names.

Underwood, through the Guam Place Names Project, asked mayors' help as early as 2019 to refer five elderly people from their villages or those they thought have deep knowledge about the CHamoru names of places in their area. Some mayors referred as many as seven individuals.