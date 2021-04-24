Dededo resident Julie Acosta, 64, wasn't planning on getting a COVID-19 vaccination at all since she's been staying at home most of the time, she said. But she had a change of heart when she learned about the newly identified COVID-19 clusters that started in the northern villages.

"I'm afraid. I'm already at this age. I said I should get vaccinated. I'm from the north," the grandmother of 17 said. "I walked in to get vaccinated after I heard about new cases."

Acosta was among walk-in patients at the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Friday.

That's a day after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Public Health Director Art San Agustin announced newly identified clusters. They called on more than 1,000 to get tested right away, and for all members of the community not to let their guard down and to get fully vaccinated.

"When I heard the news, I said 'Oh my God, it's still happening.' So I decided to come here," Acosta said after getting her first dose of the Moderna vaccine at UOG. "I almost didn't feel nothing. I said that's pretty good because I'm scared of needles."

Risk score doubled

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed out of 648 tests performed on Thursday.

Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has doubled to 1.0 Thursday, from 0.5 on April 19, but remains below the government threshold of 2.5.

Miles away from the mass vaccination at UOG, dozens of residents with links to the new COVID-19 clusters trooped to the Department of Public Health and Social Services drive-thru testing site at the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo on Friday.

Among them were patrons and employees of The Tsubaki Tower and Class-A Lounge karaoke bar, as well as those who were at the social gatherings at private residences where the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified.

Those who missed Friday's mass testing can be tested from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the same venue.

Yigo resident Pedro Sotto, 47, said he didn't know much about the new COVID-19 clusters associated with Yigo and Dededo but he was curious to know whether most or all of those who tested positive were already fully vaccinated.

"That's what I want to know," he said. "I think they should tell us."

Sotto was a walk-in patient at the UOG mass vaccination clinic operated by the Guam National Guard. He received his second dose, as did his 18-year-old son.

Anthony Blas, 18, and his sister Shanika and brother Steven took their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday together, hoping they would get an additional layer of protection from acquiring or transmitting the virus.

"I think we made the right choice to take the vaccine, especially with the news about the new cases. I was told there's a basketball game and one got sick but the others didn't know. He probably exposed his friends and his friends went home to their families, and it all spread," Anthony Blas said.

In Anthony Blas' household, he said, there are 10 people and every adult has been fully or partially vaccinated.

"You should take the vaccine to protect family members, your loved ones and the community," Anthony Blas said.

Thomas Matanane, 18, of Yona, also came in as a walk-in patient at the UOG vaccination clinic.

"My dad told me to get vaccinated," he said, adding that all he knows is that it will be an added protection from COVID-19.

Miyoko Quitano, 43, said the company she works for recommends vaccination among staff.

She also thinks about her two children, so getting her second dose of Pfizer on Friday, she said, should be able to help protect her family more.

The governor looks to reopen tourism if 50%, or 62,500 people, of Guam's adult population are fully vaccinated by May 1, and if Guam's COVID-19 Area Risk Score remains below 2.5 and the hospitalization rate stays low.

Because of the new COVID-19 clusters, Guam's CAR Score went from 0.1 to 0.2 for several weeks, to 1.0 on Thursday. From less than five new cases daily for months, Guam has been seeing 10 or more new confirmed cases in recent days.