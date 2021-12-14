Guam saw two more deaths linked to COVID-19 ahead of a planned lifting of additional pandemic restrictions in time for Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she's leaning toward removing the limit on the number of people who can socially gather after meeting with her health team, but said the mask and vaccine mandates will remain given the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The governor, a registered nurse, said omicron is highly transmissible so wearing masks is still required, but it's not as severe as the delta variant that resulted in a surge of infections and deaths on Guam.

An executive order on the lifting of additional restrictions is forthcoming, she said. This could be as early as Friday.

Masks will stay

"But they have to wear their mask, they have to social distance and please be vaccinated and get your boosters," the governor said, even when the social gathering restrictions are lifted.

The governor said Guam's COVID-19 area risk score continues to hold below 1, from a high of 46 "in a matter of two months." The latest risk score is 0.5.

However, COVID-19-related deaths continue to occur, with two more reported on Monday by the Joint Information Center. This brings the total tally to 269 since March 2020.

• The 268th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 7. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 7.

• The 269th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 9. The patient was a 44-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 4.

"With any amount of reprieve during this pandemic, the harsh reality is we will still suffer great loss," the governor said in a statement.

Her family and administration offered sympathies to the grieving families and voiced hope they will have the strength to continue on.

"With the holidays here, we pray for those who will not be able to celebrate with us, and we are reminded that this fight continues," the governor said.

Four COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, including one on a ventilator and one in the intensive care unit. One of the four was unvaccinated.

JIC reported 17 new cases from Dec. 11 to 13.

No confirmed omicron

The governor said there's no official confirmation of omicron on Guam. The island is awaiting the results of genome sequencing on the latest batch of specimens that the Department of Public Health and Social Services sent Nov. 29.

"The virus that's happening now is omicron and literature says that ... if you (have been vaccinated and received a booster shot) omicron ... does not result in the severity of illness. The transmissibility is very high so that's why we need to always wear a mask," she told reporters during the groundbreaking of the Inalåhan Pool renovation project.

Showing proof of vaccination will still be required heading into the holidays for people to dine in at indoor restaurants, the governor said.

An executive order signed before Thanksgiving allowed unvaccinated individuals at outdoor restaurants.

"Our numbers are really good over the last four weeks and I just want to thank the people of Guam for their compliance and cooperation to get vaccinated, to distance themselves, wear their mask. I think we are very compliant in relation to other states in the United States," she said.

Right now, there is still a social gathering limit of up to 75 people outdoors, and up to 25 people indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

"I just want to emphasize that being vaccinated and being boosted does not necessarily also 100% protect you from getting infected, but it does protect you from the severity of the illness. That's the benefit," she said.

There's no anticipated change in the full vaccination mandate for GovGuam employees and employees of certain private sector businesses, such as restaurants and bars.

Only 3 in isolation

Meanwhile, the governor confirmed that the government of Guam is now using Bayview Hotel in Tumon as both a temporary quarantine and isolation facility. Procurement for a consolidated facility is still ongoing.

Right now, there are only three individuals in COVID-19 isolation and none in quarantine.

At the height of pandemic lockdowns and other restrictions, up to more than 1,000 individuals were placed in quarantine and hundreds in isolation.

Jenna Blas, spokesperson for the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, on Monday, said the purchase order for the quarantine facility as Dusit Thani was terminated on Nov. 30.

"The (isolation facility) at Bayview is being used as a co-facility in the meantime until a consolidated facility is determined," she said.

GHS/OCD continues to work with the General Services Agency and the Department of Public Health and Social Services in this effort, Blas added.

As of Nov. 15, the cost of using these quarantine and isolation facilities reached about $58.79 million, based on paid and unpaid invoices. This covers only the period from when GHS/OCD took over the procurement of these facilities in October 2020.

Blas said the purchase order for the use of Bayview as a GovGuam facility has not changed and "remains at $175 per room, per night, with each additional occupant an additional $50."

$193M priorities

The governor just came back from a meeting of the National Governors Association in Maryland, and discussions were mostly on governors' priorities for their portion of the massive infrastructure bill that Congress recently passed.

Guam will be getting $193 million from the package, some of it to be used over a five-year period. They will go towards road safety, transportation, utilities and broadband access, among other things. Some specific purposes, the governor said:

• $93 million for roadways

• $25 million for broadband

• $11 million for the Guam Regional Transit Authority

"The federal guidelines for the use of the infrastructure money (are) not out yet. We don't have the monies yet," the governor said.