Parents and guardians who have to stay home to be with their school-age children because of the abrupt closures of schools over rising numbers of COVID-19 cases may file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance during the last week of the PUA program.

This is according to the Guam Department of Labor, which also announced on Thursday that these parents and guardians may be exempt from the weekly job search requirement for this week.

The last eligible workweek for PUA is Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, which is also the first week of the school closures that were announced on Aug. 27.

As PUA winds down, the chairperson of the Legislature's Committee on Labor, Sen. Sabina Perez, said she's going to call for an informational hearing on GDOL and will cover job opportunities and training, PUA recap and related services.

School closures

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered, effective this week, the closures of prekindergarten through 12th grade schools for in-person learning because of surges in COVID-19 cases.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola said, to qualify for PUA, parents or guardians must have primary caregiving responsibility and be on unpaid leave due to lack of child care, which is required for the individual to work.

"Since schools were abruptly closed due to executive order to contain the spread of COVID-19, we will allow parents and guardians to claim for assistance and will also allow them to be exempted from the work search criteria," Dell’Isola said in a statement.

Working parents, as well as those still looking for jobs, said there wasn't much time for them to prepare for the abrupt school closures, and some had to inform employers they may have to resign to stay home and guide their children doing online learning.

There are other PUA claimants, such as Jay Manglona, 39, who have to make a choice between going out to look for a job or staying home to care for and guide four of his five young children while they do their online learning.

"Since the beginning, we chose to have our four children go with online learning. As parents, our worst nightmare is to have our kids going to school and then catch COVID," he said.

He said he's having difficulty getting GDOL staff to help him with the job search requirement.

$1B program

PUA is the single largest pandemic relief program for Guam, with more than $1 billion budget authorization from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Nearly $800 million has so far been processed and paid out to pandemic-impacted workers.

Senators generally have been quiet recently about the $1 billion program. Much focus recently has been placed on a $30 million program.

The informational hearing that the Labor Committee is planning does not have a date yet.

"It is important that we revive our economy through diversification, which means creating different types of boot camps and apprenticeship programs that lead to jobs in areas such as health, information technology, construction, utilities, education, food production and others that help to develop a localized economy with a local workforce," Perez said.

Sen. James Moylan said the decision to conduct hearings rests with the chairs of the committees, and he said he looks forward to a hearing on PUA and the economic recovery plan.

PUA remains open

While PUA eligibility ends Sept. 4, the hireguam.com system will continue to be available for applicants to finish up their claims.

Those who qualify, but have not filed a claim, have until Oct. 4 to apply.

GDOL officials said, for more information or questions about PUA: