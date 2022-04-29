Sen. Chris Duenas said he hopes the Republicans can take the majority in the 37th Legislature with his fellow incumbents and new Republican hopefuls.

A first-time candidate for senator, Harvey Egna, is the only Republican so far to file his candidacy with the Guam Election Commission.

'New voice'

Egna, who has more than 35 years of financial management experience and is a U.S. Coast Guard reservist, said he hopes to be a "new voice" in the Legislature. He filed his candidacy Tuesday.

"We must continue to find practical solutions for our island and our hardworking families. I look forward to this year’s election process and meeting with our island residents," Egna said in a statement.

He said his focus is on Guam’s economic recovery through tax reduction, developing an unemployment insurance program, employee retention in key areas of government and diversifying GovGuam’s financial risk while building audit capability and improving processes.

Family-values-oriented campaign

Dwayne "Mr. Goodman" T. San Nicolas, owner of J Goodman at Agana Shopping Center, an Army veteran, a former Customs officer and school counselor, so far is the only Democratic Party newcomer to file his candidacy for senator.

"My vision is to eliminate poverty and hunger, work for racial, disabled and gender equality, lowering taxes, supporting small business and the education system, job creation, searching for new industries, improving government services, island beautification, lower crime rate and meth use, and encouraging family values," he said on his official campaign website.

Democratic Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje is the only incumbent to file his candidacy for reelection so far, while Sen. Telena Nelson filed her delegate candidacy.

These four are the only candidates who have turned in their completed packets with GEC, out of nearly 70 candidate packets that have gone out.

June 28 is the deadline to file for candidacy for the 2022 primary election for governor and lieutenant governor, senator, delegate and attorney general.

Some incumbent senators mum

The Democrats currently have a hairline majority of 8-7 in the 15-member Legislature.

Four senators remain mum about any reelection plans, while three others are seeking other offices.

Of the eight who have confirmed their reelection plans or picked up candidate packets, four are Democrats and four are Republicans.

Duenas, the Republican minority leader, picked up a candidate packet, which he said he will file in June.

"I have decided to pursue a seat in the 37th Legislature to continue to fight for our people's rights," Duenas said.

He said he respectfully disagrees with the argument that he has held onto the emergency powers issue for far too long with his introduction of Bill 11-36 and Resolution 291-36.

"That's the problem with many sitting senators in our Legislature. They never finish what they start. They make one attempt and immediately give up," he said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Amanda Shelton, Mary Torres and Clynt Ridgell have not confirmed reelection or picked up candidate packets.

Three senators are seeking other offices: Republican Sen. Tony Ada is running for lieutenant governor, Nelson on Tuesday filed her candidacy for congressional delegate, and Republican Sen. James "Jim" Moylan also is running for delegate.

Of eight Democratic senators, only Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje has filed his reelection candidacy, while Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, Sen. Joe San Agustin and Sen. Sabina Perez have either confirmed reelection or picked up candidate packets.

On the Republican side, four have either confirmed reelection or picked up candidate packets for the 37th Legislature. They are Sens. Telo Taitague, Joanne Brown, Frank Blas Jr. and Duenas.

Early voting and homebound voting for the primary election will begin July 28. The primary election is set for Aug. 27. The general election is Nov. 8.

For those seeking to run for the Guam Education Board and the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, as well as those subject to judicial retention questions, the first day to file candidacy is July 1.