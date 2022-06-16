The Public Utilities Commission has voted to implement another set of rate increases beginning next month. Starting on July 1, the fuel surcharge, officially known as the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, will go up to about 25 cents per kilowatt hour. It is currently at 20.9 cents per kWh.

For residential customers, this first rate hike represents an average increase of 13.72% or and addition $42.12 on their total power bill, according to the Guam Power Authority.

By Sept. 1, the surcharge will go up again to a little more than 29 cents per kWh. That's an additional 12.72% increase, or $44.41, to the average residential power bill.

The fuel surcharge reflects fuel prices and the upcoming rate hikes are a direct result of the high cost of fuel.

"We understand the hardship this causes our customers. As we are all feeling the increase at the gas pumps, there is a direct correlation between the increase in fuel prices to the increase in the LEAC. We are tirelessly looking for solutions to lighten the burden on our customers," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated in a release.

He noted that the rates would have been higher if not for the new utility scale solar farm in Mangilao. The facility is expected to save $1.5 million per month in reduced fuel expenses.

Communicating for offset

"General Manager Benavente and his team have been communicating with the governor’s office to identify a funding source to offset increases in the fuel surcharge so customers don’t have to bear the burden. GPA is also working with the 36th Guam Legislature to offset the proposed increase," the release stated.

The GPA release also highlighted that the other significant portion to the power bill, the base rate, has more or less remained steady over the last 25 years, meaning rate increases have been the result of oil prices.

"Guam and the world have been hit with the uncontrollable price of crude oil. I’m confident we will get through this with our customers, and find relief when the new Ukudu power plant is commissioned," Assistant General Manager Melinda Mafnas stated in the release.

The utility continues to urge the community to save energy at this time to keep power bills low.