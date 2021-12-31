These stories may not have made the top 10, but they also had an impact on our community and caught the interest of our readers.

GovGuam begins borrowing initiatives for hospital construction, new prison

In October, a monthslong effort toward taking on more public debt to build a new public hospital and prison facility moved ahead when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed two measures into law.

The pair of bills earmark $40 million each year – for 30 years, in bond repayments.

Leon Guerrero touted the accomplishment when enacting the legislation.

“It is our responsibility as public officials and leaders … that we provide our people with the quality of facilities – not just the facilities, but the quality of the human resource and the talents of the people (who) work within those facilities,” Leon Guerrero said at the time.

The “21st Century Healthcare Center,” which will commit $35 million in funds annually for repayment, is expected to hold new facilities for Guam Memorial Hospital, the Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

GovGuam is authorized to borrow up to $600 million for the health care campus project. The total bill for the health care campus has been estimated at close to $1 billion - with the new hospital alone previously projected to cost nearly $800 million.

The governor announced earlier in the year her plans to use $300 million in federal pandemic funds to seed the health care construction project. But once the bond initiative was approved by lawmakers, and anticipated funding specifically for the project was announced in another congressional aid package, Leon Guerrero downsized that earmark to $280 million.

The new prison’s construction can be paid with up to $80 million in debt, financed through a $5 million annual earmark. The amount will be enough to pay for the first two phases of the Department of Corrections master plan for expansion, according to the governor.

Cost of war claims program balloons due to error

Senators found themselves needing to explain how unapproved language that dramatically increased the cost of another round of war reparations made it past staff members and themselves.

An unsuccessful amendment, which expanded eligibility to nearly every heir of a survivor of World War II who has since died, ultimately was included in the version of a bill passed by lawmakers and signed into law by the governor in October.

That language, which directed the governor to plan for a new, local war claims program that benefits “claimants regardless of the date of death,” would have driven up the budget for the program to about $150 million.

Debate ensued about how best to fix the error, and some members of the Legislature unhappy with restricted discussions on the mistake walked out of session. The lack of a quorum derailed session and forced a more open dialogue with legislative staff.

Once a corrected version was granted a full vote from lawmakers, two opposed the fix. Sens. Amanda Shelton and Jim Moylan cited similar reasons for their position.

"From this unfortunate oversight, many survivors and their families saw a moment of hope - and voting in favor of this bill before us today essentially takes away this hope once again," Shelton said. "Regardless of when they died, our war survivors deserve closure."

Moylan also said denying claimants financial reparations was his reason for opposing the bill.

An implementation plan for the program submitted by the governor, which is expected to now cost $10 million, is under consideration by lawmakers.

Greene's Guam gaffe prompts 'cookie diplomacy'

The island received national media attention in March when a controversial member of the U.S. House of Representatives told a conservative conference that federally funded foreign aid should benefit Americans instead – lumping Guam with foreign countries assisted by the U.S. government.

“I’m a regular, normal person. And I wanted to take my regular - normal person, normal, everyday American values, which is: we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Guam has been a part of the United States of America since 1899, and people born on Guam have been U.S. citizens since 1950.

Controversial comments from Greene have been met with rebukes from Democrats and Republicans, but local leaders providing reactions to The Guam Daily Post struck a more delicate chord overall.

"Congresswoman Greene is a new member, and we will be paying a visit to her and delivering delicious CHamoru Chip cookies as part of our ongoing outreach to new members to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam," said Del. Michael San Nicolas, referring to a strategy to engage with fellow members of Congress through what he called “cookie diplomacy” in an annual address to the Legislature last year. Guam National Guard troops delivered the cookies to Greene's office, raising yet another set of questions.

San Nicolas’ diplomacy, however, was not welcomed by Greene or her staff.

Delegate weighs gubernatorial run as investigations against him proceed

Del. San Nicolas has confirmed for months now that he is considering a run for governor in 2022.

The first inkling of his desire to seek another elected office came in September, in direct response to a question posed by a member of the Guam Chamber of Commerce.

“We are seriously considering it,” Del. Michael San Nicolas said during the chamber’s virtual meeting that month. “I am not saying this in my official capacity as a congressman. I am answering a question from a constituent. We are not campaigning at this time. But, it is a question relative to me being on a call with all of you. It’s definitely a consideration.”

His gubernatorial aspirations could be complicated by several active complaints against him.

In the same month he announced his interest in possibly running for governor, San Nicolas was the subject of a complaint from a government watchdog body that focuses on enforcement of election finance laws.

The Campaign Legal Center wrote to the Office of Congressional Ethics in September, officially requesting an investigation into allegations that San Nicolas and other members of Congress failed to disclose stock trades as required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act.

“In 2019 and 2020, Del. San Nicolas made securities transactions worth between $15,001 and $52,370 without filing periodic transaction reports as was required by the STOCK Act and House rules. An OCE investigation is necessary to determine whether his failure to file was knowing and willful,” the center wrote.

The sales were made after San Nicolas was required to receive ethics training on the matter, and elected to serve as vice chairperson of the House Financial Services Committee, according to the CLC.

San Nicolas also is being investigated over allegations tied to his first campaign for the congressional office in 2018. In March, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics released a previously confidential report that provided more details about his case.

That January 2020 report said there is "substantial reason to believe" that San Nicolas:

• Failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his Federal Election Commission filings.

• Accepted cash contributions that were in excess of Federal Election Commission limits for individual donors and in excess of the limits for cash contributions.

• Converted campaign funds to personal use.

San Nicolas previously has said the allegations lodged against him by a former staffer "have no basis."

And in December, the delegate and his father, Miguel B. San Nicolas, sought the dismissal of the civil complaint filed against them by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, for allegedly making false claims related to their role as landlords in the federally funded Section 8 housing program.

GHURA is now seeking to recoup payments made during the years when the alleged conflicts took place, in addition to other relief. Between January 2013 and April 2017, Michael San Nicolas reportedly received about $54,041 in payments.