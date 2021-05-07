You can expect to see more rain, and possibly some lightning, until this afternoon.

Meteorologists anticipate between half an inch to an inch of rain in a few short hours. Showers will likely reduce visibility and gusty winds can be expected.

Drivers should be on alert for lower visibility and ponding of water on roadways.

But the weather warnings don’t end there.

There’s a high risk of rip currents as well as a small craft advisory issued by the National Weather Service, Guam Forecast Office.

The rip currents are primarily along the east facing reefs and will likely continue to pose hazards through tonight to anyone swimming, officials said.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper waterk,” meteorologists stated in the report.

They advise residents to swim where a lifeguard can see you. If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If you’re able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head in to shore when you are out of the current.

Anyone wanting to go out on a boat today may want to take note of the small craft advisory.

There are east winds of 23 mph with frequent gusts of up to 29 mph.

“Conditions will be hazardous to small craft,” the advisory states.

NWS advises that inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions.