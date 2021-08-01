More rain, thunderstorms expected Monday and Tuesday

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is warning residents of the Marianas to expect more cloudy skies and scattered showers today and through the early part of the week.

According to a press release, a period of monsoon southwest winds is expected the next few days, keeping a wet pattern in place for the next two to three days.

There will likely be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms similar to today.

On Monday winds are expected to increase to between 15 and 20 mph. Showers are expected to decrease to scattered Monday and Tuesday night, and by Tuesday night only isolated showers are expected, the press release states.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to be alert for possible additional advisories and practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.