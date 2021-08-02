More rain, wind expected today

If you're expecting to be out and about today, you may want to pad your drive time as expected rain showers could make roads slippery and limit visibility.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office said Guam residents can expect more cloudy skies and scattered showers today and tomorrow.

According to a press release, a period of monsoon southwest winds is expected the next few days.

Meteorologist Bryan Hong said tropical disturbances north of Guam, one to the east and one to the west, are helping to generate rain and winds that Guam has been seeing more recently.

“Showers will taper down by tomorrow evening,” he said on Sunday, noting that there likely will be some isolated showers. “Winds will bump up slightly … but by Wednesday we should be back to more normal conditions.”

Today, winds are expected to increase to between 15 and 20 mph.

And while it might feel like Guam is getting doused with a little extra rain this year, we’re in fact right around the average range. In July 2021, there was 8.76 inches of rainfall in Tiyan. By comparison, July 2020 had 8.26 inches of rainfall in Tiyan. Hong said other areas, particularly down south, typically get a little more rain.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense also cautioned the community to be alert for possible additional advisories. They urge residents to practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, by driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.

(Daily Post Staff)