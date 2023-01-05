Two of the four or five inmates believed to be involved in the sexual assault of another inmate at the Department of Corrections early last year have been arrested and charged.

On Tuesday, Rueben Rivera was charged with first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to reports of a sexual assault at DOC Feb. 26, 2022.

In a continued magistrate's hearing held Wednesday, Terrence Timblin was appointed to represent Rivera after the Public Defender Service Corp. and Alternate Public Defender's office withdrew from the case, citing conflicts of interest.

As Timblin was trying to figure out if he would also have to withdraw, Richard Dirkx, from the Alternate Public Defender's office, said there were about “four or five co-defendants” involved in the case.

Timblin also withdrew because he represents the inmate who said he was sexually assaulted in a separate case.

Along with Rivera, Zachary Troy Aquino Cruz faces similar charges in connection to the assault after being charged in July 2022.

Complaint

On March 11, an officer interviewed an inmate who explained he was sexually assaulted by Rivera and Cruz, according to charging documents.

The inmate also said, on Feb. 26, 2022, Cruz and Rivera and other inmates held him down while they took turns telling him to perform oral sex on them. When the inmate refused, one of the other inmates threatened him with “sexual violence and started punching (the victim),” court documents state.

The man added he was forced into oral sex for about 15 minutes.

Release

Following the complaint being made, both Cruz and Rivera were released from DOC on separate unrelated cases that they were initially being held on.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Cruz was confined in November 2021 for threatening two people with a baseball bat.

Cruz was released on April 11, 2022, however, confined again after a warrant for his arrest was issued a month later for a 2016 case he was on probation for. Then he was released once more, the day before he was charged with criminal sexual conduct charges.

Rivera was also confined in November 2021 in connection to attacking a man known to him. He was released from DOC on March 28, 2022, after taking a plea deal and receiving a suspended sentence.

On Tuesday, he was arrested and charged after police allegedly found him with meth and discovered there was an outstanding report involving Rivera in the sexual assault at DOC.

DOC response

DOC Director Robert “Bob” Camacho told the Post the prison conducted an internal investigation of the incident and placed the inmate who said he was sexually assaulted in a protective custody unit. Officials “could not sustain the incident occurred, because it required forensic and a more comprehensive investigation by (the Guam Police Department),” he said.

“Once the case is finalized and the names of possible officers involved or who may have had knowledge of the alleged crime, we will take appropriate action,” said Camacho, adding that he could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but trusted that GPD and the Office of the Attorney General would handle the case.