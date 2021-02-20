More tax refund checks, EIP2 payments released

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 729 tax refund checks this week.

The checks total approximately $2 million including refunds garnished to repay debts certain taxpayers owed to the government of Guam. The refunds are for error-free tax returns filed on or before Nov. 14, 2020.

Rev and Tax also announced Friday it has processed 111 Economic Impact Payment 2 checks totaling approximately $134,565.

EIP2 checks are $600 each and funded by the federal government as a direct financial aid to individuals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing this week, the department stated.

As of Friday, 71,287 EIP2 checks totaling approximately $75,513,903 have been processed. March 19 is the last date that EIP2 payments will be made.

EIP2 Program payments are based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns or, for nonfilers, validly filed and processed Forms EIP-NF filed by Nov. 21, 2020.

You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, Rev and Tax recommends emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.